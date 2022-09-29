A year after it opened to the public, the Peter A. Krusch Nature Preserve in Cambridge will hold a dedication ceremony to thank volunteers and donors who helped to transform it from a privately-owned forest to a hub for education and recreation.
On Saturday, Oct. 1, a small crowd of about 50 people will gather, all of whom contributed in some way to the creation and ongoing maintenance of the 51-acre parcel donated to the town by Sally Laughlin, who looked to honor her late husband’s memory two years ago and has since overseen the preserve’s transformation from backyard into public amenity.
New additions over the last year include the establishment of a log-hewn amphitheater, the transformation of small identifying signs into permanent illustrated placards, the opening of an elevated bog walk on the far side of the preserve’s Dragon Brook and additional stabilization work along the trail that leads through the preserve from its entrance on North Cambridge Road to the two-century-old pine forest on its southern edge.
On one of September’s many rainy mornings, despite the thunder crackling above the trees, Laughlin and Liam Kearney, who has helped lead dozens of volunteers over 1,500 hours of volunteer trail building, gave a guided tour ahead of the approval of the preserve’s management plan and the establishment of a dedicated steering committee for the preserve.
Laughlin, with her effortless familiarity with every inch of the land she’s shared, makes a good straight man for Kearney, enthusiastically chatty and so committed to his trail building craft that he stops to analyze every broken branch and dip where too much water gathers.
Despite having left his home in northwestern England for the states 50 years ago, Kearney still speaks with a Manchester twang. Having decamped from the Massachusetts suburbs just five years ago, Kearney is a dedicated servant of the forest and, in his undulating tone, will speak to whoever will listen to him preach Krusch gospel and the grand plans he, Laughlin and the other volunteers have for the preserve.
“We want to get people out, but we want them to understand all aspects of the land that you see here. So going forward, the preserve will have a lot of programs around it. The trail is almost incidental. It’s just a means to the end of getting people into the woods and learning about the history of land and land use in Vermont.
“You’ve got the glacial history, you’ve got the land use history, you’ve got the Indigenous peoples’ history, the early land use when pioneers came in the 17th and 18th centuries, what their lives were like and how they managed to use the land to support themselves.”
When Krusch originally bought the land in the 1950s, the trees were scarcely large enough to harvest for firewood, according to Laughlin. He let the forest grow and, under his stewardship, a diverse collection of towering conifers and a host of other trees and flora now has firm hold over the land.
But Laughlin always had a vision for the natural beauty of the forest as a means to an end. She and Kearney are eager to see the preserve grow in its mission to educate Cambridge residents and visitors with interactive events.
Talks on all manner of natural subjects, from fungi to birds, can begin at the amphitheater before transitioning into a guided walk through the preserve’s growing trail network.
Despite the preserve’s steep terrain, which begins in a brief wooded area and meadow clearing before descending toward the brook, Kearney, his trail building leader Peter Ingvoldstad and numerous helping hands have taken pains to construct an accessible trail that allows for a gradual, easy descent.
The newly opened bog area allows visitors to bypass the soft terrain over an elevated wooden platform to get up close and personal with swarms of elephant ferns.
A new trail section even allows visitors easier access to Laughlin’s homemade labyrinth, marked by an iron-wrought weathervane forged by her husband.
Those being thanked at the ceremony on Saturday include the Vermont Land Trust, which helped permanently conserve the land; the Vermont Housing and Conservation Trust, which provided a $50,000 grant to help the town acquire the land; dozens of people that made up the volunteer trail building crew; and the large charitable donors like the Davis Conservation Foundation and Norman J. Fisher & Doris Fisher Foundation, among 110 other individual donors.
New committee
At the Cambridge Selectboard meeting last week, the board approved a long-term management plan for the preserve and established the Krusch Preserve Steering Committee, a new administrative entity dedicated solely to the governance and development of the preserve.
According to the management plan, the preserve’s mission is to provide educational opportunities and preserve a diverse collection of plants and animals. It forbids the clearing of any of the trees in the preserve’s forest except for some trail clearing.
Jonathan Wood, a forestry expert who has advised Laughlin and the preserve’s leaders, supported the management plan, noting that a decade was a long enough time for the public to get to know the forest intimately, after which they could eventually decide on a different course of management. He said he believed it would be appropriate to harvest some parts of the forest while preserving others.
The selectboard also established the seven-person steering committee, chaired by Laughlin, that willinclude at least one member from the conservation commission and trails committee.
A discussion around possibly joining a national network of old growth forests, which Laughlin has advocated for, but Wood strenuously opposes, was tabled after some discussion.
Laughlin said a public forum on the subject would be held sometime this fall or winter.
At the meeting, selectboard member and liaison to the preserve, George Putnam, remarked on not only Laughlin’s generosity in donating the Krusch land but her leadership in its development as well.
“I don’t know if the town appreciates the role that she has played here, first in the gift and then in inspiring other people to help with the work necessary to make everything happen that has happened so far,” he said. “It’s really pretty amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.