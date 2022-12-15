Multiple bullet holes in a section of Stowe Cable-owned fiber optic infrastructure caused a widespread internet outage in the Cambridge area from Saturday afternoon until early Sunday morning.
After Cambridge lost internet service from the communications company, service crews set out to find the cause of the trouble.
Because location equipment could only show the general area where the damage occurred, workers spent hours searching in the dark through the woods between Cambridge and Johnson for the cause of the trouble.
A search crew eventually found two separate bullet holes in the fiber infrastructure, indicating gunfire was involved.
Internet service was out for about 13 hours, according to Stowe Cable president Rick Rothammer.
In an announcement about the damage and its cause in a Facebook group for Cambridge residents, Christi Rothammer said Stowe Cable’s fiber is “high on a pole” and that the gunfire damage to the fiber “was not an accident.”
When a commenter raised the idea that the gunfire was accidental, she said: “We like to think that way as well but two separate spots a distance apart and given where it was and the landscape it’s unlikely.”
Rick Rothammer expressed greater uncertainty around the matter, however, noting that hunters do frequent the woods where the damaged wire was found.
“There’s no way to tell whether it was deliberate or not,” he said. “These things do happen occasionally.”
Rick Rothammer said Stowe Cable didn’t file a police report and vandalism was not officially raised as a possible motive as it would be impossible to prove.
“We don’t want to believe that it was deliberate. We think it was just probably a hunting accident, where someone, you know, shot and miscalculated and hit the line. That’s the best that we can gather from this whole thing,” he said.
