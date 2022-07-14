Following the most recent fracas at the Varnum Memorial Library, which saw a selectboard member dethroned and the departure of three town-elected library trustees, Cambridge Selectboard members looked to put the matter behind them at a special meeting last week to appoint new trustees.
After four residents put their names forward, Eva Rosberg, Lesley Nase and Angela Pratt were appointed to fill the shoes of Krista Huling, April Tuck and Jan Schilling, all of whom resigned or plan to leave the board soon.
Along with appointing new trustees, the town also published an official description of the library trustee position, clarifying duties in serving both the library and its patrons.
Huling resigned after feeling her concerns about the behavior of another town officer were not taken seriously by selectboard member George Putnam. Tuck resigned after Putnam shared Huling’s resignation letter with the press without following proper procedure, and Schilling plans to retire in August.
Rosberg, Nase and Pratt put their names forward to help the town move past not just this recent drama but the conflict and public fighting that has surrounded the institution for over a year.
“I just don’t like seeing the library flailing the way it has been, the discord, whatever is going on,” Rosberg said in her interview with the selectboard. “I don’t know whether I can make a difference in that. I think I will be easy to get along with. I do listen and I do care deeply about the library.”
Aside from being an avid patron of the Varnum, Rosberg also has a library and actuarial background, having spent five years as Eden Central School’s librarian.
Nase has volunteered with the library as part of the Crescendo Club Library Association, has a degree in elementary education and even hosts an education streaming show called “Books, Yarns & Tales.” She sought the trustee position to ensure continuity and a continuance of the foundation that’s built at the library.
Pratt, a longtime Cambridge resident and Varnum patron, previously served on the cemetery commission. A registered nurse, she has also been a library volunteer.
The board did not appoint Heather Loya, but only because she is already actively involved in the Crescendo Club, the private group that manages the library alongside the town. Loya, a speech pathologist, joined the club recently to promote literacy in town and became the library’s vice president in May.
Selectboard members asked light follow up questions of the candidates before opening the floor to members of the public.
All the library trustees agreed to only communicate with the board through selectboard library liaison Courtney Leitz after recent criticism from library leadership directed toward Putnam and his handling of library-related affairs.
As for the HomeCard program, which allows cooperative lending with other libraries, each candidate agreed the issue would be revisited once further research was done into its fiscal impacts on the library. The decision to pull the library out of the program has resulted in bitter conflict among library patrons and its leadership over the past few months.
Loya is part of the Crescendo Club committee exploring the possible turnover of the library to the town and whether the public-private management structure is still viable.
Pratt was the only trustee candidate who said explicitly she didn’t want the Crescendo Club to give up its role in the library’s governance, but Loya said that if the Varnum went in this direction, the club would take on a more traditional “friends of the library” role.
Despite the new trustees’ commitment to moving forward and each one’s promise to keep an open mind and to listen when conflict occurs among board members or the public, for some, the morass of hurt feelings and seemingly irreconcilable differences might linger.
When asked by a former library patron who now feels she’s not welcome at the library how the candidates would attempt to heal this divide, Pratt replied: “I don’t know how to address peoples’ pains in whatever they’re experiencing with this divide. I went into the library last July or August and said, ‘I’d like to volunteer,’ and I was treated respectfully,” she said.
“(The library) is an important part of our lives, and I don’t know how to make it better. I wish I did. Because it’s like you said people took it pretty badly, they were treated badly, and I don’t know the answer. So, I apologize for that, but I would invite you to try.”
