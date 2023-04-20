The purpose of the enhanced energy plan, which more towns across Vermont are adopting as part of their town plans, is to direct local development of renewable energy sources in compliance with Act 174, a 2016 law that established municipal and regional energy standards.
Incorporating it in the town plan will give Cambridge more of a say in where renewable energy projects like solar panel arrays and wind turbines are sited by the state. Act 174 comes with a promise of “substantial deference” to the plan when the state comes to town looking to site renewable energy infrastructure.
The plan establishes goals at a local level to meet the state’s comprehensive energy plan, a combination of strategies and recommendations to reach the benchmarks of 25 percent of energy needs from renewable sources by 2025, 45 percent by 2035 and 90 percent by 2050.
When a draft was initially shown to the selectboard in March 2022, several members expressed reservations, seeing it as an extension of state goals they viewed as improbable or too costly. Other members supported the plan as an aspirational document, not a legally binding contract.
The retooled energy plan underwent a year of reconsideration, but many of the goals outlined last year ago remain unchanged. Despite having only eight residences heated by electric pumps in 2015, the plan still projects that number will grow to 261 by 2050.
An explanatory section within the plan highlights how ambitious the state’s energy goals are, how Cambridge could meet them in other ways and how unforeseeable technological advancements could change the town’s overall approach to energy.
Meghan Rodier, the Lamoille County Planning Commission planner who has been assisting the town, said the past year has mostly involved tweaking and strengthening the language and action items of the plan while holding public forums and surveying Cambridge residents, most of whom support it.
“A lot of it was just refining the language, some of it was refining action items,” Rodier said. “For example, some action items focus on energy audits and municipal buildings.”
“Because the energy goals are ambitious, projected changes would always need to be significant, no matter what set of targets are developed,” a section of the plan titled “How Could the State Goals be Interpreted for Cambridge?” states. “Over time existing technologies will be refined, and new technologies may arise in the thermal, electric, and transportation sectors to help meet statewide and municipal energy goals.”
At a special selectboard meeting, former selectboard member Larry Wyckoff voiced his support for a plan that only a year ago he called “a pipe dream,” though he said he still believed the goals of Act 174 were unattainable.
To Wyckoff, urging the selectboard to incorporate the enhanced energy plan was about giving the planning commission “tools to work with.”
Sam Lotto, who recently led an unsuccessful attempt to block the Smugglers Notch RV Village that was approved by the regional Act 250 commission, said his experience revealed to him how toothless the current Cambridge town plan is and voiced concerns about the enforceability of the enhanced energy plan.
The entire town plan will soon be up for consideration, but the enhanced energy plan can always be revisited, said planning commission chair April Edwards.
