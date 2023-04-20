Over a year since the Cambridge Planning Commission’s enhanced energy plan met with some pushback from the selectboard, a new draft appears poised to cruise toward becoming part of the town plan.

The purpose of the enhanced energy plan, which more towns across Vermont are adopting as part of their town plans, is to direct local development of renewable energy sources in compliance with Act 174, a 2016 law that established municipal and regional energy standards.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.