Cambridge Selectboard member Cody Marsh will defend his two-year seat on Town Meeting Day as challenger Charles Guyette looks to add fresh blood to the municipal government.
Jeff Coslett, who defeated Teelah Hall last year in a special election to fill the seat vacated when longtime selectboard chair Dana Sweet retired just days after the town meeting to become the board’s freshman member, will continue his tenure unopposed.
Marsh and Guyette fielded questions from the public at a Feb. 17 video-streamed meet the candidates forum that featured plenty of familiar faces for those who have followed the central issues in Cambridge over the past year.
Marsh, who has served on the selectboard for three years and grew up in Waterville, spends his days as an engineer for G.W. Tatro Construction. His time on the board has been a learning experience, he said, and he has developed close working relationships with the highway department, Cambridge rescue and the Lamoille County Planning Commission.
Guyette, not to be confused with his same-named father who taught art at Cambridge Elementary School, is a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer, Marine veteran, village trustee in Jeffersonville and member of Cambridge Cares, a non-profit that supports residents in need throughout the town.
Throughout the forum, Marsh struck a staid tone, realistic and forthright about his position on the issues while emphasizing the limitations of local government and his position within it.
Guyette, in contrast, eagerly expounded on all the issues to demonstrate the kind of vocal presence and energy he might bring to the selectboard.
Questions and answers
Sam Lotto, the spokesperson for the coalition opposed to the 60-unit Smugglers’ Notch RV Park tentatively planned along the Route 108 corridor, was first in line to quiz the two candidates on their stance toward the development and specifically how it fit with the town plan.
The Cambridge and Lamoille County Planning Commissions have voiced support for the park while Lotto’s group and the conservation commission oppose the project.
Marsh said he had no problem with the development, a stance he has taken since the project was first discussed and one that aligns with Cambridge’s business community, which generally supports the project. He also pointed out that a restaurant once operated on the property decades ago.
“The permitting these days is very, very strict and Act 250 is one of the strictest permitting agencies that we have,” Marsh said. “The guidelines that developers need to go through are extremely thorough. So, I have all the confidence in the world that the Act 250 permit review is going to do a thorough job addressing most of these concerns, if not all of them.”
Guyette sided with Lotto and those against the development of the RV park. He stressed the need to preserve the scenic nature of the Route 108 corridor, where his parents live, and protect the wildlife that inhabit the area.
“If we don’t protect all these areas that make Cambridge, Cambridge, that’s something that we’re not going to get back,” he said. “My mom was showing me pictures of bobcats and all sorts of different animals that were in the back there. Once that RV park goes in, all that stuff is going to be moved off to the side, and it’s not going to come back.”
Patty Genadio, the former Varnum Memorial Library clerk who has consistently criticized the library’s current board of trustees since she left the library along with the rest of its staff last spring, expressed her disappointment that Marsh had not responded to her complaints about the library to the selectboard.
She asked both candidates to talk about how they would respond if an employee from a town organization reached out to them with concerns about that organization’s leadership.
Without wading into the issues that have arisen over the past year during the library’s reorganization, Guyette emphasized the importance of accountability and transparency in municipal decision making. He also said that if issues about the library were brought to him, he would respond and make his opinion known.
Marsh acknowledged the importance of hearing concerns of townspeople, but also explained the importance of the liaison system on the Cambridge Selectboard. Each member serves as the point person for different town departments and organizations. Marsh didn’t respond to Genadio’s complaints because selectboard chair Courtney Leitz is the library liaison. Public records show that both her and vice chair George Putnam responded to Genadio’s emails.
The liaison system among selectboard members is taken very seriously. When Putnam went around Leitz to communicate with the library’s board of trustees last year, Leitz criticized him. Marsh has established himself as a liaison with the highway department and other municipal organizations that play to his background as an engineer.
Marsh has also made private donations to the library, publicly supported its board of trustees through the reorganization effort that caused a mass exodus of employees and threats of legal action, and he supported a one-time increase in the library’s budget to help its recovery efforts.
Both candidates responded somewhat similarly when Karen Smith asked if they supported the town’s policy of typically funding organizations like the library, Cambridge Arts Council, Cambridge Rescue and other private-public organizations only up to 50 percent of their budget.
Marsh pointed out that the goal behind this policy is to balance the tax burden on Cambridge residents while supporting necessary institutions and encouraging these organizations to fundraise with community outreach efforts.
Guyette said he donates his small stipend as village trustee to these organizations and agreed that supporting these organizations while keeping taxes down was a balancing act.
Lotto asked the candidates what they might do to encourage a younger population to “return” and settle in Cambridge. Marsh said there wasn’t much to do at a local level, that these initiatives needed to come from the state. Guyette outlined some initiatives in Jeffersonville meant to extend the village’s utility services, but also said there was no silver bullet to address the issue.
Though retail cannabis will be voted on, neither candidate was asked by the public to comment on the issue.
Both agreed, however, that the Vermont State Police could be consulted when it came to complaints of speeding on Main and Church streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.