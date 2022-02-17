Listers are hard to come by these days and the town of Hyde Park’s solution to this seemingly intractable problem is to cut them out altogether.
On March Town Meeting Day, residents of Hyde Park will be asked to do away with the position of lister — a pivotal municipal position responsible for assessing property value and determining how much owners owe in taxes as well managing a town’s grand list, or the value of property in a town — and replace it with a contracted town assessor who would fulfill the same duties as the board of listers and report directly to the selectboard.
The reason, according to selectboard chair Susan Bartlett, is simple: No one wants to be a lister.
“We talked to a few people in town, and they looked at doing the homework a lister has to do and everybody has said, ‘I can’t do that, I just don’t have the downtime,’” Bartlett said. “So, our only other option is to hire somebody to do the work.”
A quorum of elected three listers is statutorialy required to determine something as important as property value, but two of the lister positions in Hyde Park are vacant. Only Matt Reed occupies a seat on the board, a three-year term that expires in 2023.
The lack of listers has many causes. One is that an entire generation of listers are aging out of their roles, and no one is stepping up to replace them. Waning volunteerism in communities has resulted in pivotal but relatively underpaid and over-demanding roles like lister and firefighter — another currently understaffed position in Hyde Park, Bartlett said — going unfilled.
The necessary training and knowledge base required of listers has grown increasingly complicated as well. Bartlett was a state senator when the original Act 60 was passed in 1997, which was meant to bring equity to school spending across the state, and which created a statewide property tax instead of a localized one.
As that law has evolved and grown more complex, so have the demands of navigating legal and regulatory aspects of property assessment and property taxes for would-be listers, making the barrier for entry extremely high for what is essentially a part-time role.
An assessor, on the other hand, is the fully professionalized answer to the lack of local listers. Instead of being elected or appointed, an assessor is employed by a town to handle the responsibilities in lieu of a three-member board of listers. It doesn’t hurt that an assessor can live outside of town, while a lister must be a resident.
Assessors are well paid and difficult to come by, though Bartlett noted that contracting out property assessment ultimately won’t cost meaningfully more than paying three listers. For the time being, Hyde Park would contract with the same company that handles its payroll and other municipal needs, but Bartlett hopes that down the road the town could team up with its neighbors to share the cost of a full-time assessor.
Assessing the problem
Hyde Park isn’t the only town in a listless lister situation.
Towns throughout Vermont, including nearby Fairfax, have moved away from the lister model in the last decade, finding the contracting or hiring of an assessor is not only the more expedient option but often the only viable one.
Lisa Wright, president of the Vermont Assessors and Listers Association, has heard from towns across the state that finding willing listers has become increasingly difficult. She’s also lived through the changing state of operations first hand.
Wright is not only the chair of the board of listers in West Rutland, where she lives, but also works as assessor for nearby Rutland County towns Proctor, Pawlet and Pittsford. She’s seen towns stick with the lister format, forced to go the assessor route or end up somewhere in between with a hybrid format that incorporates both.
“The landscape is definitely changing,” Wright said. “I try not to say anything negative about listers versus assessors, because I have known, in my experience, plenty of highly qualified listers who learned how to do their job with a good degree of competency. Just because one carries the title of assessor doesn’t necessarily mean that they have those qualifications. You would think they would, but sometimes towns don’t really know what they’re hiring with an assessor.”
There has been some consternation in Hyde Park that liquidating the listers and bringing in an assessor continues to consolidate power within the selectboard and is undemocratic.
Bartlett dismissed this accusation out of hand, reiterating that the driving force in this situation was a lack of willing listers and that it would be illegal for the board to interfere in the setting of the grand list.
Wright, however, said losing a certain balance in municipal governance was a valid concern, one that she’s discussed herself in West Rutland.
“As listers, you are on more of an equal par with the selectboard members, where we have checks and balances, and we have our separation of powers with that,” she said. “An assessor is acting in that capacity, but they are hired or dismissed by the selectboard.”
She also noted, on the other hand, that hypothetically a lister may be more prone to conflicts of interest or difficulty assessing certain situations as town residents, where an outside assessor may be able to remain more impartial.
A listerless future?
As assessors become more common and listers less so, the situation may appear headed inexorably in one direction, but Vermonters’ commitment to local control may prevent a full overhaul of the assessment system.
When Bartlett worked on the original Act 60, she firmly believed a statewide property tax system would require a more regionalized approach to property assessment, as is done in most other states. This idea was quashed after town clerks and listers from across the state pushed back.
Wright acknowledged that the idea has been around for some time, but any systemic changes to property assessment are unlikely in her opinion.
“I think it would be pretty difficult to do,” she said. “I mean, we’re so autonomous within our individual towns and use different software and have different dates of town-wide appraisals. It would be somewhat difficult to regionalize that, but it has been floated around in Montpelier.”
Increased spending
In addition to the lister question, Hyde Park will ask residents to approve a $2.9 million budget in March, nearly 6 percent higher than the amount the town budgeted for 2021.
The town proposes paying for the budget with about $2.4 million from property tax revenue and over $425,000 in other revenue.
The town plans to spend a little over $1 million on its highway department, 14 percent more than the over $900,000 budgeted last year. Wages for the highway department will be more costly in the coming year, though the town plans to spend less on paving.
The Lanpher Memorial Library has also gotten more expensive; the town will spend over 22 percent more in fiscal year 2022 on the library than it did the previous year.
The main cost is higher salaries for the library employees, with formerly part-time employees working more hours after the force of volunteers that formerly supplemented the library dissipated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Bartlett.
Hyde Park will also ask voters to approve the spending of $275,000 to purchase approximately 25 acres of land from Howard Manosh, after proper examination of the land.
The proposed purchase came too close to Town Meeting Day for the selectboard to consider exactly what will be done with the property, but ity is right across from the town gravel pit, which could expand the town’s access to gravel, according to Bartlett.
The town will also ask voters to approve a contribution of $175,000 toward half of a new fire truck for the North Hyde Park and Eden fire departments.
•••
Informational sessions regarding ballot questions will be held by remote video conference on two consecutive Mondays, Feb. 21 and Feb. 28, at 6 p.m.
Polls will be open for Australian ballot voting at the Hyde Park Municipal Offices on March 1, Town Meeting Day, from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.
