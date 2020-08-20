Tax bills are going up in Hyde Park, and the first installment of those higher property tax bills is due later this month.
The Hyde Park Select Board approved town tax rates earlier this summer. For the current fiscal year that began July 1 the local homestead rate is $2.41 per $100 of property value, about 10 cents higher than last year’s rate of $2.31.
The non-residential rate, which applies to businesses and second homes, is $2.46 per $100 of property value, about 8 cents higher than than last year’s rate of $2.38.
The property tax bill for a $100,000 residential property in Hyde Park will be $2,412 this year, $100 more than last year’s bill. The bill for a non-residential property will be $2,464 per $100,000 of property value, about $81 more than last year.
Hyde Park’s overall homestead rate is created by combining the education and municipal rates. This year the education rate is $1.62, nearly 8 cents more than last year’s $1.54 rate.
The municipal rate is up just over 2 cents, from $.77 last year to $.79 this year.
Hyde Park collects its property taxes in four installments; the first of those installments is due on Monday, Aug. 31. Other installments are due Nov. 16, Feb. 16 and May 17.
