After Hyde Park voters approved the purchase of the 25-acre property currently owned by H.A. Manosh in March, the selectboard backed away from the deal in October after the terms were changed, but now the deal is back on the table.
The board reconsidered its decision to step away from the deal after a presentation from Ken Harvey in late October offered some convincing data around the price of gravel.
The initial decision to renege on the deal — approved by voters 204-154 — was made after Manosh downsized the amount of acreage for sale, and rising interest rates complicated the financing, among other factors.
Another wrinkle: Restrictions on the property mandate that it can’t be used for anything but farmland for 25 years, and while its current tenant expressed interest in continuing to rent the land, this severely limits its short-term use.
Even the question of how the property could be used — its location near the town’s existing pit makes using it for the same purpose likely — made the board realize how potentially onerous and expensive permitting for gravel extraction can be.
Harvey presented the board with a 1993 letter published by the town of Hyde Park where the town justified its purchase of the present-day gravel pit.
“The main reason to buy this land is to save the town money,” the letter said. “Gravel and sand prices are continuing to rise.”
The cost of gravel and sand, Harvey argued, is on the same upward trajectory the town faced when it bought the existing pit 30 years ago. That, along with growing demand for imported gravel from Chittenden County, still justifies the purchase of the Manosh property even though it’s become smaller, he said.
Before backing out of the deal, Harvey asked the selectboard to conduct a financial analysis to determine how much money the town could save and how much the gravel on the Manosh property is worth.
The board joined one of its members, Susan Bartlett, in a motion to reconsider.
“It’s a valuable piece of property, who knows what we can do with it?” she said. “Who knows, in 25 years, what you can do with it. But if it’s a good price, at least then the town has a lot of options and can make a lot of different choices.”
Grappling with gravel
With the rising cost and demand for gravel, multiple towns in Lamoille County and the region are grappling with gravel as a long-term issue.
Morristown finally saw the approval of a long-awaited Act 250 permit to access another section of its Duhamel pit. While the approval came too late for the town to avoid buying gravel this winter, the approval will provide a gravel resource for an estimated 25 years.
Johnson’s gravel pit off Railroad Street is nearing the end of its useful life. Though the town keeps finding new veins of gravel, the three to five estimated years left on its lifespan has the town actively negotiating the purchase of land for a new pit.
The nearby Nadeau pit on Route 15 sees trucks from towns in Chittenden County towns paying frequent visits. Though many still refer to the private gravel pit by its former longtime family owner, Dale E. Percy Inc. in Stowe recently purchased it, though the company did not return a request for comment around its status.
Cambridge currently has its own gravel pit, but it will likely be depleted in the next decade or so. The town is currently sourcing gravel, crushed stone and plant mix from local pits to help stretch the gravel supply as long as possible. The town also isn’t actively searching for land to develop into a new source of municipal gravel.
The town of Greensboro has an extensive gravel pit, which sits on 77 acres. The town recently fielded a request from nearby Glover to purchase a small fraction of the land that adjoins its own pits.
Tucked away from its quaint village center and iconic church steeple, Stowe’s has owned its gravel pit since the 1990s. It potentially has decades left as a viable resource for the town’s gravel needs.
