Center Road in Hyde Park is back open to traffic, but it not for long.
It closed again this week to prep for a complete repave, tentatively scheduled for next year.
The road was closed to through traffic last week while workers from J Hutchins, Inc., and Dale E. Percy, Inc., replaced over two dozen culverts along a 3.1-mile stretch.
“We’re replacing all the culverts on the road before paving next year,” Town Administrator Ron Rodjenski said. Per the contract for the work, all the culverts must be replaced by Oct. 30.
J. Hutchins crews were contracted to replace 16 culverts, costing roughly $45,000. Dale Percy crews were contracted to replace 12 larger ones, projected at $70,000, Rodjenski said.
Workers from Dale Percy have replaced all but the three large culverts before heading to other jobs this week, but will be returning as soon as they have all the materials to finish up.
Rodjenski said a special fund for Center Road work has enough in it to cover the cost of all work done this year.
Center Road was last resurfaced a decade ago, when a process known as chip sealing was used in an attempt to prolong the life of the road.
Before that, Center Road last got a fresh coat of pavement three decades ago, and the chip-sealing process failed. The road has been deteriorating since then.
“They tried to do chip seal, but that didn’t work and the plows took it up during the first winter,” Rodjenski said.
Paving
Other paving is slated to take place this fall in Hyde Park. J. Hutchins Inc., bid $68.75 per ton of hot-mix – roughly $150,000 in total – to resurface all or portions of several different town roads.
All of Fitch Hill Road will be resurfaced, Rodjenski said. That project is being done in concert with the current work to install new waterlines in Hyde Park village, he said, and the bulk of the estimated $150,000 will be spent to resurface Fitch Hill.
Hillside Lane and a portion of Centerville Road are also on the docket for new pavement this year. As part of the work to install new waterlines in the village, workers are also patch paving on side streets.
“Patch paving for the winter, then more paving next year,” Rodjenski said. Further work to improve stormwater runoff in the village is planned before that final layer of pavement is put down next year, Rodjenski said.
All paving scheduled for this year must be completed by Nov. 1.
