Three years in the making, Hyde Park community celebrated a new art installation along the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail at its annual Hyde Park Home Day Saturday.
The piece, like other public art completed by artist Dan Gottsegen, incorporates glass panels made from his paintings that are then custom designed into a large steel structure.
The community art project was funded through the Vermont Arts Council, a Better Places community matching grant program and crowdfunding, requiring no local property taxes.
Gottsegen worked with Kevin Stearns and his crew from LWI Metalworks of Morrisville to create and install a railroad-track-themed steel structure to display 20 glass panels from a series of five paintings. He met with numerous community members to create the Hyde Park images, paint them on canvas and digitally replicate them between glass panels.
The panels will be viewable from the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail and three town highways. The panels colorfully represent Hyde Park’s history, economic activities and built environments.
“I have done this in all my past projects, documenting unique historical features, architecture, local flora and fauna and historical figures,” Gottsegen said. “I enjoy making work that appeals to all ages and families.”
Focusing on rail trail projects that draw local families, tourists and potential investors to Hyde Park was a highlighted community goal in the 2020 Hyde Park community planning report, the “Hyde Park Main Street Action Plan.”
The plan asks both the town and village of Hyde Park to “consider how to align the existing community events with the asset of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, Green River Reservoir, mountain biking trails and other outdoor recreation resources. The primary purpose of creating event programming in the Village is to build energy. When people see that ‘things are happening’ in Hyde Park they are more likely to get involved or come to the Village.”
Town Administrator Ron Rodjenski said, “Connecting the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to the village and Hyde Park overall in a pleasing and informative manner resulted in the use of art and history.”
The town was awarded $15,000 in Animating Infrastructure grant funds from the Vermont Arts Council for the design and fabrication of the art. Over 95 donors, consisting of residents, property owners and businesses, provided the local cash to secure other funding. Total projected cost of the project is $75,000.
Susan Bartlett, chair of the Hyde Park Selectboard said, “the town truly appreciates the extra effort made by Dan Gottsegen to guide the community, support received from the many donors and local contractors, and from town staff and volunteers that provided time and energy over the last three years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.