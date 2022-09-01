The celebration kicks off with a parade down Main Street, on Saturday, Sept. 17, noon-3 p.m., followed by food trucks, vendors and live music.
Home Day will feature In the Pocket, a six-piece “little big band” based in Burlington, which plays jazz and blues standards from the 1930s to the modern era. With vocalist Taryn Noelle, the band covers a broad range of classics from Broadway shows to songs made famous by Sinatra, Bennett, Ellington and other legends.
Other notable attractions include free tea and scones at the tea tent, fire engines and a police cruiser to explore and wagon rides up Main Street. Bring apples and an empty jug and press cider or spin the wheel at the Lamoille Medical Reserve Corps booth.
Oh, and make sure you get your picture taken at the Hyde Park face-in-the-hole photo board.
