Hyde Park’s Raise the Blade campaign is hoping to get the community members involved in addressing climate change and water pollution while improving the quality of their lawns.

The campaign recommends setting the height of lawn mower blades to three inches and leaving behind the grass clippings as mulch.

Raise the Blade is a component of the Hyde Park Energy Committee Love Your Lawn campaign, a three-pronged approach endorsed by the selectboard.

Grass cut at three inches grows longer roots, reaching deeper moisture and creating air pockets that allow more rain absorption. Clippings left on the lawn decompose into organic matter that builds healthy soils. Healthy soils act like a sponge, soaking up, filtering and storing rainwater and snowmelt.

Cutting only about one-third of the length of the grass at each mowing is also a plus: grass conserves its energy for growing strong roots, and the clippings decompose more quickly.

Fire chief Brad Carrier mows the fire station and other lawns at 3 inches and has mowed at that height for 20 years.

Carrier says he was influenced by his father who used to tell him to mow at three inches because it was better for the grass.

Brock Carriere, Carriere Property Management, mows Garfield Park and several clients' properties at three inches because he “notices the difference in grass health and resilience during dry seasons.”

Ron Rodjenski, Hyde Park town administrator, said “future mowing contracts will need to address the raise the blade expectations.

Raise the Blade signs will be placed on town lawns mowed at three inches to help provide maximum publicity for the campaign, and informational brochures will be available in several locations.

Hyde Park has joined a growing list of municipalities committed to raising the blade, including Hinesburg, Shelburne and South Burlington, and a growing number of businesses are also participating.

The Raise the Blade campaign is part of Lawn to Lake, a collaboration of regional and state organizations devoted to water quality protection and healthy soils. The campaign’s goal is to educate the public about a scientific approach to lawn care that helps reduce stormwater runoff and improve soil health.

For information on tips on managing your lawn in an environmentally-friendly manner, or to enter a raffle for a free electric mulching lawnmower, visit lawntolake.org or contact Linda Patterson, Lake Champlain Sea Grant, at linda.patterson@uvm.edu.