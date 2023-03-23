Melanie Carpenter

Melanie Carpenter

Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Hyde Park farmer and former educator Melanie Carpenter to the Vermont House of Representatives, filling a vacancy created when Rep. Kate Donnally resigned a month into her second term.

Carpenter, a Democrat, was appointed Friday, sworn in Tuesday, and takes her seat the week after the legislative crossover deadline, that make-or-break time in the session when all bills get voted out of commission and onto the floors of their respective chambers.

