Carpenter, a Democrat, was appointed Friday, sworn in Tuesday, and takes her seat the week after the legislative crossover deadline, that make-or-break time in the session when all bills get voted out of commission and onto the floors of their respective chambers.
“Certainly, it is distilled, it’s hyper-focused and time is of the essence,” she said Monday. “I just want to say I’m excited and honored to receive the appointment and I look forward to serving our community. This is some of the most important work that there is, and I feel really thankful that I have this moment to do that.”
She has been assigned to the House Committee on Health Care, where a vacancy opened after Montpelier Rep. Joseph Andriano was moved over to the House judiciary committee.
Carpenter, who is 49 years old, chuckled when she realized her seat number is also 49, the same number as her official license plate.
“Melanie will bring a diverse perspective to the House, as a business owner, farmer, and former educator,” Scott said in Friday’s announcement. “I look forward to working with her on shared priorities like housing, rural economic development, and more.”
Carpenter owns and operates Zack Woods Herb Farm in Hyde Park with her husband Jeff.
Prior to the farming life, Carpenter was an educator — she was principal of Stowe Middle School from 2008 to 2013 and a teacher and literacy specialist at Peoples Academy Middle School in Morrisville for eight years before that.
Carpenter received a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Vermont and her master’s degree at Johnson State College for education. She also attended St. Michael’s college for her middle school administration licensure.
She has lived in Hyde Park since 1999. In her free time, she enjoys skiing, mountain biking and spending time with her daughter and Australian cattle dog.
She is now part of the two-person Lamoille-2 House district, along with Rep. Dan Noyes, D-Wolcott. Together, they represent a swath of Lamoille County that touches both its western and eastern borders — Belvidere, Johnson, Hyde Park and Wolcott.
“As soon as I started putting my name out there, everyone wants to talk to you, which is such an amazing experience,” she said. “I just have been listening a lot to anyone that wants to share their ideas or their concerns.”
Noyes said he is pleased to have a seatmate again.
“I’ve only known her a short period of time, and it seems like she’ll do a great job,” Noyes said. “It’s definitely going to be a huge learning curve for her coming in at this part of the session.”
But if Carpenter starts her new job by drinking from a fire hose, at least she’s thirsty. She said all her committee’s meetings from this session are on the Legislature’s YouTube channel — more than a hundred hours’ worth of discussions, testimony and votes. Over the weekend, a little light reading included a 65-page report about pharmacy benefit managers.
“I think you also become a translator of these very complex issues and bills,” she said, adding her experience in teaching middle schoolers — making difficult topics more accessible — will be a boon when talking with constituents.
“What does this mean to distill it down to the common dinner table conversation?” she said. “I’m excited about that.”
Also, in a way, coming on board the week after crossover means she won’t be the only lawmaker seeing some bills from the various committees for the first time.
“Everyone is at the same point, basically, not that we haven’t read or heard things in the news, but now we will study them and deconstruct them and evaluate them together and be able to answer and ask questions,” she said. “It’s like, “Here are the bills, they’re distilled, they’re focused, and we’re all going to roll up our sleeves and get to work on them.’”
Carpenter’s predecessor, Donnally, said the job had become “an impossible juggling act” as she juggled her work and family life with legislative responsibilities.
Donnally isn’t alone in expressing concern about legislative burnout. A bill aimed at increasing legislative pay and allow lawmakers to have health insurance and child care as part of their job, S.39, is one of the bills that emerged from crossover.
That work-life balance was also a conversation that Carpenter had with her family. It wasn’t a long one. Go for it, they said.
“My family has been my pillar of support, my backbone, helping me navigate all of these pieces,” Carpenter said. “We’ve farmed together for like 24 years now, so we’re used to working hard in different ways and capacities and we’re a well-oiled machine, and Jeff is just completely supportive, which is great.”
