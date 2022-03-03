As rare as a blue moon on Town Meeting Day, Hyde Park voters have reached a complete deadlock on the issue of replacing the three town listers with an outside assessor.
On Tuesday, 179 voted in favor of doing away with the position of lister in town, and 179 voters cast ballots in favor of retaining the three-member board of listers.
A deadlock means the issue was effectively voted down, unless a petition forces the issue or the town decides to hold a special vote to reconsider, according to the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office.
According to Kim Moulton, in her 14 years as town clerk there has never been a deadlocked vote in Hyde Park.
State law requires towns to maintain three listers to adequately appraise the value of property within the town and compile an accurate grand list, the total value of a town’s property. Only one lister position is currently occupied.
Hyde Park Selectboard chair Susan Bartlett has argued that the job of a lister is too complicated and requires too much training to attract any takers in a modern age of decreased volunteerism. She believes that hiring an assessor instead, as many other towns in Vermont have done, would resolve the issue.
In the days leading up to the vote, others argued that the position of lister maintains a democratic balance when it comes to property appraisal and hiring an assessor would centralize too much power with the selectboard.
Voters did approve the town taking out a loan of $175,000 to fund half of a new fire truck for the North Hyde Park and Eden fire departments, 287-76. Eden voters held up their end of the bargain earlier in the day.
Voters also approved the bolstering of the highway reserve fund with $75,000 from the general fund, 319-42.
The purchase of the 25-acre H.A. Manosh property near the town gravel pits for some yet-to-be-determined municipal use was approved by a vote of 204-154. The price tag is $275,000.
The $2.9 million budget, a 6 percent increase over the previous year, was approved by a vote of 248-103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.