The village of Hyde Park and Lamoille County have entered a mediated negotiation over a lawsuit filed against the village by the county claiming the village has been unfairly overcharging county owned buildings located in the village for water and wastewater.
These negotiations are aimed at resolving the dispute and, if successful, there would be “no further envisioned court action,” according to Michael Tarrant, a lawyer representing the county.
The county filed the lawsuit in March after being forced to pay what it considers an exorbitant water bill for the Lamoille County Courthouse and other county-owned structures located in Hyde Park.
The village altered its rate structure after taking out a loan from the Vermont Bond Bank to finance state-mandated improvements to its water infrastructure. These changes resulted in a slight increase to residential water rates while buildings like the courthouse, the sheriff’s department, the town of Hyde Park’s fire department and Hyde Park Elementary School saw fixed service charges for water rise to $1,417.50 per month, a 9,350 percent increase from the prior monthly rate.
The primary group responsible for paying for this increased water bill are Stowe taxpayers, as the town pays for slightly over half of the county’s bills.
The village defended the rate increase with the claim that the infrastructure overhaul mostly benefitted the county owned buildings, which the county contested.
An attempt by Tarrant to secure an injunction against the village and set a lower rate as the lawsuit was decided was denied by a Vermont Superior Court judge in April. In that decision, the judge required both parties to be ready for trial by Sept. 30, but a trial is now off the table as negotiations continue.
Meanwhile, the Hyde Park Village Board of Trustees decided at its July meeting to pursue a “county lawsuit defense” and affixed a monthly charge across all rate-paying classes, with each class paying a percentage of its monthly water charge toward defraying the cost of the county’s lawsuit.
Under this arrangement, county owned buildings are paying an additional 11 percent on top of their already outsized water payments, or an additional $687.50 on top of their existing monthly fixed service charge. Residential properties, on the other hand, saw much smaller increases.
In announcing this charge, trustees noted that if the court ordered the county to pay a portion of the village’s legal fees, each customer will receive a refund and if the court ordered the county to pay all the village’s legal fees, each customer will receive a full refund of their county lawsuit defense payments.
