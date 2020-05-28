A familiar face is back on the Hyde Park Select Board.
David Gagnier, a board member for a decade before he stepped away in March, has been chosen to fill a vacant seat on the five-member board.
Gagnier replaces Roger Barry. Barry, who was himself appointed to fill a vacancy in 2018, resigned May 4 for work-related reasons, according to Hyde Park Town Administrator Ron Rodjenski. Gagnier’s appointment runs until town elections next March; when Gagnier could choose to run for the final year of Barry’s term at that time.
Four people submitted letters of interest for the board seat; the others were Savannah Droney, Jeff Holmes and Robin Spitzer.
The other members of the Hyde Park Select Board — Roger Audet, Susan Bartlett, Roland Boivin and Brian Shackett — selected Gagnier after interviewing the four candidates at a meeting Monday night. Board members said they chose Gagnier in large part because of his experience. Gagnier chaired the board for much of the last 10 years, giving him in-depth knowledge of the inner workings of Hyde Park’s municipal government.
“His recent past experience should still be applicable today,” Rodjenski said, and Gagnier should “be able to help with the COVID-19 situation.”
“I thought I’d put my name in to help out the town,” Gagnier said during his interview with the board. The pandemic is putting pressure on town governments across Vermont, and Gagnier said “I could be a valuable asset. … It’s only been two months since I left the board, but it’s a whole new world out there.”
With the financial crunch facing governments at all levels, “it’s time the board starts looking at what is needed,” not necessarily what is wanted, and he thinks his experience will help with that process, Gagnier said.
“Everybody in the town has got to cut back. I think it’s something we should be looking at,” he said. He’d also like the town government to build out a five-year plan, especially for major projects like possibly merging the town’s two fire departments.
Bartlett, a former state senator who chairs the board, said she was happy to see so many people interested in participating in town government. During their interviews, which were conducted in open session, she asked each person if they’d be interested in serving on other town boards; all three said yes.
After interviewing all four candidates, the select board went into executive session to discuss the appointment; the board then reconvened in public session and elected Gagnier to fill the vacancy.