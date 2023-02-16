The owner of Green River Cannabis, a small producer in Hyde Park, is planning to leave his current residence and home business following a string of complaints lodged against him by his neighbors.

Neighbors of owner Tyler Maynard have sought to rein in what they see as a long pattern of flouting municipal regulations of land ownership, with his at-home marijuana facility only the most recent attempt to develop land without following proper procedure.

