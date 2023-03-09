Despite approving their budget and a set of other initiatives, Hyde Park voters just can’t seem to let go of listers, even if listers have long let go of them.
Matt Reed, the last remaining lister, declined to seek another three-year term as the sole member of a supposed triumvirate and opted instead to be appointed personal assistant to the assessor.
Despite the state statute that requires a town to hire an assessor if there are no volunteers to fill all three of the lister positions, the louder nays prevailed when it came to taking it off the town officer roll in perpetuity.
“It’s a sort of a philosophical principle issue of, ‘We don’t want to lose the local elected offices,’” town administrator Ron Rodjenski said. “But if nobody’s running for it, then the statute kicks in where the selectboard has to hire a professional qualified assessor.”
A 10-year, $600,000 bond for a new fire truck for the Hyde Park Fire Department was approved by Australian ballot, 160-35.
Savannah Droney replaced Brian Shackett on the selectboard in an uncontested race.
