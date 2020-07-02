A Hyde Park firewood business and a dairy farm making the leap from cows to goats are among three dozen Vermont agricultural business getting financial boosts from the state.
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, through its Working Lands Enterprise Initiative, awarded $1.4 million in grants and contracts to 35 businesses.
Rick’s Firewood and Joneslan Farm in Hyde Park were each awarded $150,000 to help with upgrades to their operations.
Rick Kesterson, owner of the firewood service, said the grant will allow him to ramp up production to more than 2,000 cords annually, and expand operations out of state.
Kesterson said he’s already invested $400,000 into the operation, and the working lands grant will allow him to put another $300,000-plus into it.
Joneslan Farm recently sold off its herd, marking the first time in 150 years that the Jones family aren’t milking Holsteins. Millions of gallons of milk later, the family now plans on becoming a major player in the goat industry, with upwards of 1,500 goats.
“Even during the most challenging times, Vermont’s farmers, producers and businesses are looking to the future,” agriculture secretary Anson Tebbetts said of the grant recipients. “They are innovators and are bringing more value to their products while creating jobs and helping our rural economy.”
The Working Lands Initiative was signed into law in 2012, and provides ag-sector entrepreneurs with technical and financial assistance. This year’s emphasis is on large-scale market level and supply chain impacts in the dairy and forestry sectors.
For this particular funding round, per a legislative set-aside, the Working Lands board devoted half a million dollars specifically or dairy farmers.
Rick’s Firewood and Joneslan Farm were on the high end for grants in their respective sectors.
Other nearby agribusinesses receiving grants include:
• Kingdom Creamery in East Hardwick received $134,000.
• Morey Hill Farm in Craftsbury received $19,400.
• Thornhill Farm in Greensboro received $15,000.
