Lamoille Union High School, closed for the past two months, turned into a beehive of activity Friday as hundreds of vehicles carrying thousands of people lined up for free food.
The four-hour event aimed to help struggling Vermonters who, with the ongoing pandemic and resulting economic woes, regularly face the stark and bleak question of how they are going to feed their families.
“Food insecurity has increased in Vermont by 46 percent due to the pandemic,” said Nicole Whalen, a staff member at the Vermont Foodbank, which is one of the organizations overseeing events like the one held at Lamoille. Other food events in Berlin, Middlebury and Burlington were also mobbed.
“We’re in the midst of a food crisis unlike anything we’ve ever seen at the Vermont Foodbank since it opened its doors 30 years ago,” Whalen said.
The event at Lamoille was part of the new Farms to Families Food Box Program, helping Vermonters — many of them out of work or on shortened hours — get the food they need.
The number of Vermonters struggling to feed their families has skyrocketed in the past two months.
“We’ve seen increases of up to 800 percent in the number of people in need of food assistance,” said John Sayles, CEO of the Vermont Foodbank.
Vermont Foodbank, the Vermont National Guard, The Abbey Group and several other organizations launched the food distribution events in mid-May.
Whalen didn’t have final figures on how many cars passed through the Lamoille distribution site, but she did know that all 1,000 of the Farmers to Families kits of frozen chicken, fresh produce and dairy earmarked were gone by 2 p.m., four hours after the event began.
“We’ve been running out at every site,” Whalen said. A total of 3,360 boxes of nonperishable food was also distributed at Lamoille on Friday; each box contains about 15 meals.
After everything else ran out at Lamoille on Friday, National Guard members and volunteers continued to hand out extra boxes of chicken and nonperishables they still had as the day wound down.
Getting people food
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the Farms to Families Food Box Programs in April.
In Vermont, it became an extension of earlier food distribution events that also began in April, when the National Guard and Vermont’s Emergency Operations Center began handing out MREs — military speak for Meals, Ready to Eat – to Vermonters struggling with food insecurity. By May, the new federal funding launched the program, beginning with an event in Berlin.
Each Farmers to Families kit includes 15 to 20 pounds of produce, 7.5 pounds of dairy products and 20 pounds of chicken. The boxes of nonperishable items include individual servings of things like cereal, juice boxes and milk, easy breakfast options like Pop-Tarts and cans of veggies, fruit cocktail, beans, tuna and pasta, along with snacks.
When it was announced, the goal of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program was to supply nearly 200,000 boxes of food to Vermonters in need, and even more if the program can be extended past its initial deadline at the end of June.
After the initial food day in Berlin came similar events in Peru, Thetford, Middlebury and Burlington. Events were planned yesterday in Brattleboro, today in Swanton and Friday in Lyndonville.
Whalen said the events will continue almost daily into late June and could be extended for most of the year if federal funding is found.
“It could extend all the way into December if the USDA approves,” she said.
Streamlining services
Past events, particularly the inaugural one in Berlin, were plagued by lengthy delays and traffic congestion that fouled up the entire process.
But as more events have been held, the volunteers and National Guard members have been working out the kinks.
“We are getting better at this each day we do it,” Whalen said. During the Berlin event on May 15, at least 1,900 vehicles sat in a 5-mile-long line for up to six hours.
But at Lamoille, the thousands of people waiting for food passed through the pickup stations within the scheduled four-hour window.
“We learned a lot from the first distribution event in Berlin, and since then we’ve been honing this in and getting things to run more smoothly with less wait time,” Whalen said.
Even so, some people showed up extremely early at Lamoille to be sure they got the food they or their loved ones needed. People arrived as early as 5 a.m. for the 10 a.m. start. There was still a peak rush during the morning at Lamoille — one volunteer called it “insane” — but even that rush was handled smoothly as people cycled through the pickup stations.
Cars were funneled into nearly 10 lengthy lines that circled almost the whole Lamoille Union campus. Six vehicles at a time were let into the two lines that passed through the pickup stations. As drivers pulled up to the loading zone, National Guard members gave explicit directions on how to proceed and quickly loaded each vehicle with all the food someone could need for the next few weeks.
“The whole loading operation is more efficient,” Whalen said, and everyone “is making changes to how they communicate with people.”
During the peak rush, so many vehicles were in line that part of the line was moved off campus. Rather than have drivers clog Route 15, they were directed up Route 100 toward North Hyde Park, then on to Battle Row Road and then Cricket Hill Road, which intersects Route 15 just below Lamoille Union. As soon as room opened up in the packed lines of drivers waiting on at the school, police let more vehicles off Cricket Hill Road into those lines.
“Each day we’re getting a little bit better and we’re continuing to learn,” Whalen said.
The new traffic pattern helped alleviate the major rush during the early portion of the event, and by 1:30 lines had shrunk to just a few dozen vehicles. By 2 p.m., National Guard members and volunteers were loading the last few vehicles and packing up for the day right on time — a much different outcome than the first event in Berlin.
More aid coming
The event at Lamoille Union is likely only the first to be held in Lamoille County.
“We’re meeting this afternoon to finalize the next round of scheduling,” Whalen said Tuesday, and she expects further distributions in Lamoille County in the next month.
The long lines at the food pickup events show just how badly many Vermonters need help right now, Whalen said.
“We’re trying our best to meet those needs, but it’s clear at these events that we are running out of the fresh Farmers to Families food boxes and it’s devastating,” she said. Further support from the federal and state government is needed, she added, especially because this food crisis isn’t going away anytime soon.
“The economic recession taking place, it will take a long time to recover from,” Whalen said. “This is something we’re going to have to work together on; we need to make sure the people in our communities have the food they need.”
Anyone who does need assistance in getting that food or is suffering from food insecurity can visit vtfoodbank.org to learn what options are available to them.
“Please don’t hesitate to reach out for help. There are a lot of ways to access food other than these events,” Whalen said.