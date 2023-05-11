Lamoille Union High School history teacher Sara Reed is headed to the United Kingdom next year on sabbatical to research the modern slave trade.
Reed plans to use her research to develop a new course on modern slavery so students can learn more about where it exists, how it functions and its role in the global economy. While she’ll teach this course at the high school, she will make the curriculum free to any educator in the state through the Vermont Alliance for the Social Studies, where she is a board member.
A Stowe resident, Reed has taught history courses at Lamoille Union for the past 13 years and teaches advanced placement U.S. history along with advanced placement human geography, a course that demands she synthesize a great deal of information into manageable portions to teach her students about the ways in which humans have shaped their landscape across the globe.
“It’s culture, it’s political boundaries, it’s agriculture — there’s different types: commercial agriculture, subsistence agriculture — it’s religion, it’s ethnicities, it’s regular geographical terms, it’s conflicts,” she said.
Through her course, Reed attempts to give her students a framework for discussing an emotionally fraught, politically charged world, as well as a safe environment for learning how to have productive discussions about a wide range of issues.
According to Lamoille North Supervisory Union superintendent Catherine Gallagher, students in Reed’s class are consistently among the highest scorers on advanced placement tests in the state.
“They have a big curiosity, which makes our social studies courses here at Lamoille Union some of the most popular courses in the school,” Reed said. “They flock to them because they want to know what it’s like to live in different places. They want to know why their parents were sent to fight in Iraq and Afghanistan.”
She also isn’t afraid to get hands on or creative. During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and semi-lockdown years, she started a new unit on the history and science of mummification, covering everything from ancient Egyptian practices to prehistoric bog mummies to the famous modern mummifications of Vladimir Lenin and Mao Zedong.
“I roped a science teacher into doing DNA retrieval, anatomy and decomposition, and then we achieved my lifelong goal of mummifying a chicken according to ancient Egyptian directions. We have a little chicken graveyard going out there in the woods,” Reed said.
One of the areas of the human geography course Reed sees her students gravitate toward is historical slavery, particularly about what it was like to be a slave and the South in general, because, as Reed pointed out, many of them may never leave New England.
“They’re shocked because Vermont is the first state in the union to outlaw slavery right in its Constitution. They’re very proud of that,” she said.
What Reed found was under-discussed in education materials was modern-day slavery, which is still prevalent throughout the world, and is relied upon as cheap labor to produce certain products and services.
To learn more, she plans to travel to the United Kingdom to interview activists, researchers and educators in London, Bristol and Nottingham, including one organization that raises money to buy individuals out of slavery.
She’ll only be gone from April to June 2024, but Reed hopes this trip will help her broaden not just her own curriculum, but history and social studies in Vermont.
“I don’t even know the questions I need to be asking, let alone the answers, so I’m really excited about this, and it’s also a way to show the kids that lifelong learning happens.”
