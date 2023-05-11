Sara Reed

Sara Reed teaches AP human geography and other history courses at the Lamoille Union High School.

 Courtesy photo

Lamoille Union High School history teacher Sara Reed is headed to the United Kingdom next year on sabbatical to research the modern slave trade.

Reed plans to use her research to develop a new course on modern slavery so students can learn more about where it exists, how it functions and its role in the global economy. While she’ll teach this course at the high school, she will make the curriculum free to any educator in the state through the Vermont Alliance for the Social Studies, where she is a board member.

Mummified chicken

A mummified chicken is prepared for burial according to ancient Egyptian burial customs as part of a Lamoille Union class unit on mummification taught by Reed.

