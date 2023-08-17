Damaged home

A new sign was added to a flood-damaged home on Lower Main Street in Johnson this week pleading for a buyout from the state, which may be accessible to some extremely damaged homes in the wake of the natural disaster.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

A month following the flood that devastated towns along the Lamoille River — and that hit the village of Johnson particularly hard — a white sheet still hangs from a Lower Main Street home that reads “We Need FEMA” along with a phone number.

The occupant of the visibly gutted and severely damaged home could not be reached at that number, but Johnson Selectboard chair Beth Foy characterized her as a “known member of the community” who left town about a week after the flood.

