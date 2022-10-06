Planning For Vibrant Communities, an upcoming housing summit workshop hosted by Lamoille Housing Partnership and the Working Communities Challenge, will be held Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Green Mountain Support Services, 93 James Road, Morristown.
The workshop provides an opportunity for community members to collaboratively develop housing-related action plans to solve some of Hardwick and Lamoille County’s housing challenges.
“When current and prospective residents cannot find homes to rent or purchase, this is a county-wide, shared problem necessitating community and intertown collaboration to solve,” said Jim Lovinsky, executive director of Lamoille Housing Partnership.
Participants in Housing For Vibrant Communities, the precursor to this workshop, shared what they felt is and isn’t working well in the local housing market, then distilled those themes into an action plan development framework for Planning For Vibrant Communities.
“Participants homed in on five of the highest priority housing-related opportunities and challenges that need local level action, which serves as a starting point to solve and reduce pressure on some of the housing pain points in the Lamoille region,” Lovinsky said.
Those priorities center on strengthening conditions for housing development within Lamoille region communities to better meet current and projected need, and include:
• Connecting communities by enhancing existing public transportation.
• Reducing cost and time barriers to affordable housing through Act 250 modernization.
• Expanding smart growth center policies that better reflect this region’s changing housing landscape while still protect farm and forest lands.
• Helping towns plan and fund water and sewer infrastructure.
• Increasing community support for affordable housing and homeless shelter projects through education.
At the upcoming workshop, returning and new participants will be asked to advance the five priorities into action plans.
For more information: lamoillehousing.org/2022-housing-summits or contact advancement and communications director Kerrie Lohr at 802-888-5714.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.