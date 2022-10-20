A free virtual workshop, “Know Your Rights: Tenant Skills & Fair Housing 101,” will be held Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 5-6:30 p.m. as part of Lamoille Housing Partnership and the Working Community Challenge’s 2022 Housing Summit series.
The workshop, hosted by the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, is for tenants, landlords and the broader community covers the fundamentals of renters’ rights and responsibilities and fair housing protections.
The interactive session includes a discussion of Vermont’s housing landscape, basic tenant skills, landlord obligations, state and federal fair housing protections, access requirements for people with disabilities, where to find more information and resources, and what to do if you are treated unfairly in your housing.
The public is welcome. For more information and access to the Zoom link, visit lamoillehousing.org/2022-housing-summits or call (802) 888-5714.
