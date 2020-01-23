David Ford is the new president of the Lamoille Housing Partnership’s board of trustees.
“I care deeply about the quality of life in local communities, and I’m concerned about the Lamoille region’s increasing need for affordable housing. I view my new role as an important way to help our communities come together to support the housing needs of local residents,” said Ford.
He was elected to the board in 2016.
Ford is no stranger to leadership. Before retiring, Ford’s two-decade career in education included stints as co-superintendent and principal in the Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union and Hazen Union School in Hardwick, and at Craftsbury schools.
He lives in Morrisville with his wife, Nancy.
Outgoing president Davis Koier will stay on the housing partnership’s board as a member at large, as will Tess Milner, office manager at the Lamoille Chamber of Commerce. She also works at the Clarina Howard Nichols Center, a local nonprofit that works to end sexual violence in Lamoille County.