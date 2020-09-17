Election season is ramping up across the country, with just over six weeks left until the Nov. 3 election.
From a hotly contested, and heated, presidential race down to local elections for seats in the Vermont Legislature, the next month and a half will bring plenty of politics to Vermonters and voters across the country.
As part of the lead up to the general election the News & Citizen and Stowe Reporter are planning to hold a series of debates between local legislative candidates.
On Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 7 and 8, the papers will host debates between a total of 12 candidates vying for six seats representing different parts of Lamoille County in the Vermont House of Representatives. The debates will be held online via Zoom; final details are still being nailed down but a total of four debates — one for each of the districts with contested races — are scheduled for the two nights.
Challengers emerged to face incumbents across four of the legislative districts in Lamoille County. Only Sen. Rich Westman, R-Cambridge, and Rep. Mark Higley, R-Lowell, are running unopposed for re-election. Here’s a recap of the contested races in the county.
Local races
• Lamoille-1 — one seat representing Stowe.
Long-time incumbent Heidi Scheuermann, R-Stowe, faces a challenge from Jo Sabel Courtney, D-Stowe. Scheuermann has represented the district since 2006, often running unopposed, but faced a stiff challenge from Democrat Marina Meerberg in a tight, hotly-contested race in 2018.
• Lamoille-2 — two seats representing Belvidere, Hyde Park, Johnson and Wolcott.
Only one incumbent, Dan Noyes, D-Wolcott, chose to seek re-election. Another Democrat, Kate Donnally of Hyde Park, is seeking to join Noyes in representing the four-town, two-seat district. A pair of Republicans, Richard Bailey of Hyde Park and Shayne Spence of Johnson, are also running.
• Lamoille-3 — one seat representing Cambridge and Waterville.
Incumbent Lucy Rogers, D-Waterville, faces a challenge from Ferron Wambold, R-Cambridge. The 2020 election is the second straight in which Rogers has run against a Republican opponent from the larger town in the district; she handily won in her first campaign in 2018.
• Lamoille-Washington — two seats representing Elmore, Morristown, Woodbury and Worcester.
The two Democratic incumbents in the district, Avram Patt, of Worcester, and Dave Yacovone, of Morristown, face challenges from a pair of Republicans, Shannara Johnson and Tyler Machia, both of Morristown.
Statewide races
Along with a plethora of local races the 2020 election season also features a number of contested statewide races. Here’s a quick recap of that action.
• U.S. Representative: Incumbent Peter Welch, D-Norwich, is being challenged by Miriam Berry, R-Essex. Several Independents, including Peter Becker, of Rutland, Marcia Horne, of Barre, Shawn Orr, of Weston, and Jerry Trudell, of Saint George, are also running, along with Communist Christopher Helali, of Vershire.
• Governor: The major challenger for Republican incumbent Phil Scott is Democrat and Progressive candidate and former Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman. A number of candidates from lesser known parties are also running for the office, including Wayne Billado III, I-Saint Albans; Michael Devost, I-Newport; Charly Dickerson, unaffiliated-Montpelier; Kevin Hoyt, I-Bennington; Emily Peyton, Truth Matters-Putney; Erynn Hazlett Whitney, I-Arlington.
• Lieutenant governor: Molly Gray, D-Burlington, and Scott Milne, R-Pomfret, are facing off. Wayne Billado III, I-Saint Albans, is also running for this office along with Wallingford resident Ralph Corbo, a member of the Banish the F35s party, and perennial Progressive candidate Cris Ericson, of Chester, who is running for several statewide offices.
• State Treasurer: Incumbent Beth Pearce, D-Barre, is being challenged by Carolyn Whitney Branagan, R-Georgia, Cris Ericson, P-Chester, and Alex Wright, I-Essex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.