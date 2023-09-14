Copley Hospital in Morrisville and North Country Hospital in Newport now have telemedicine equipment that allows both audio and visual communication between each of these two rural critical access hospitals and the medical center in Burlington during the transport process for newborns with life-threatening conditions.

Newborns in need of critical care in Vermont are often transported to the neonatal intensive care unit at The University of Vermont Children’s Hospital — the only NICU in Vermont — when they are born prematurely, need supportive measures like respiratory therapy or require life-saving care and surgery. But the precarious time between childbirth and before babies arrive at the intensive care can present its own challenges, especially when the babies can be a two-hour drive away, over winding mountain roads.

