Copley Hospital in Morrisville and North Country Hospital in Newport now have telemedicine equipment that allows both audio and visual communication between each of these two rural critical access hospitals and the medical center in Burlington during the transport process for newborns with life-threatening conditions.
Newborns in need of critical care in Vermont are often transported to the neonatal intensive care unit at The University of Vermont Children’s Hospital — the only NICU in Vermont — when they are born prematurely, need supportive measures like respiratory therapy or require life-saving care and surgery. But the precarious time between childbirth and before babies arrive at the intensive care can present its own challenges, especially when the babies can be a two-hour drive away, over winding mountain roads.
How it works
Cameras with high video resolution have been installed at Copley and North Country, allowing specialists in Burlington to see what’s happening with the baby, providing real-time advice to care teams on the ground preparing infants for transport.
“I feel like I’m present in the room,” Dr. Charles Mercier of the UVM Children’s Hospital said. “I can zoom in and see features of the baby that puts me right at the bedside. It’s a remarkable technology. In this way, we all collaborate to provide the best support and care we can with the resources we have.”
A collaborative care plan and coaching among respiratory therapists, nurses and physicians can be established in real-time during the entire transport process. Transport ambulances have also been equipped with cameras, meaning that connected care on the way back to the intensive care unit can be continuous. Before the high-tech video systems were available, doctors and care teams were limited to telephones for communication.
“While everyone plans for a healthy newborn, not everyone plans on the possibility of complications requiring special care,” said Dr. Steven Soriano, chief of pediatrics at Copley. “We are fortunate to have received this life-saving equipment. Having access to this level of technology ensures a more positive outcome for the newborn.”
North Country Hospital pediatrics medical director Dr. Alexandra Bannach agreed. “This opportunity will increase the quality of our neonatal care even further and greatly benefit our youngest patients.”
Working together
The collaboration has so far involved all UVM Health Network hospitals and has expanded to North Country and Copley thanks to funding from the UVM Medical Center Foundation. The UVM Medical Center Fund is supported through philanthropic contributions from the community, which are then invested directly into the hospital’s mission-driven initiatives.
“We do not take care of babies who are born very, very early, very often. So if a baby is born suddenly under emergency conditions here at Central Vermont Medical Center and only weighs a couple of pounds, I want help as quickly as I can get it,” Dr. Anna Hankins, a pediatrician at the central Vermont hospital who has had opportunities to use the equipment. “These are tiny, very vulnerable infants. I always breathe that big sigh of relief when the transport team arrives from the children’s hospital.”
