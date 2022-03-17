Do you have an interest in working in health care but not sure where to start?
Copley Hospital, in conjunction with Community College of Vermont, is offering Healthcare Careers Pathway, a program that provides participants the opportunity to explore options in health care through job shadowing and classroom learning while receiving college credit.
The 12-week program begins in May with classes held at the college’s Morrisville location and shadowing at the hospital.
“The main driver in developing the program is recruitment,” Copley Hospital recruiter J.T. Vize said. Vize said for every provider, numerous others play a role in health care from patient registration and billing to laboratory, diagnostic imaging, environmental services and more.
Creating such a program led Vize to collaborate with Community College of Vermont director of business engagement Michael Keogh. Together, they developed a college-level employment program that includes class time and hospital shadows in areas of interest. The best part? Copley pays for the class tuition and participants earn as they learn.
“Students will also receive pay while shadowing,” Vize said.
The program will provide students with an introduction to the professional health care workplace. In addition, it will include basic concepts in medical math, medical terminology, human biology and more. Upon completion, participants will receive certification in OSHA 10 and infection prevention.
More at copleyvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.