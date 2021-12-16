Several assaults and threats between Lamoille Union High School students have required intervention from the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department over the past few months, but both law enforcement and school officials hope to address the issue with a new student resource officer.
The department has issued citations for assault in four separate instances since the beginning of October and investigated threats made between students in four other instances in the same timeframe.
In one instance on Nov. 19, a student punched another in the face on a school bus. After the threats continued, parents were contacted, and a safety plan was formed with the department.
On Dec. 2, a sheriff’s deputy intervened when a Lamoille Union Middle School student attacked a school employee.
In each assault, arrests in the form of citations were issued by the sheriff’s department and each student’s name was withheld due to their status as juveniles. Citations are technically arrests, according to Lt. Scott Kirkpatrick.
Kirkpatrick said there’s been a recent rise in violent incidents and threats requiring intervention by the sheriff’s department. “Absolutely, yes,” he said.
Kirkpatrick believes this is partially due to the absence of a student resource officer, a position that’s been unfilled in the Lamoille North Supervisory District until last week. With an in-school officer in place, he believes many of these recent instances could have been mediated, preventing an arrest.
In a similar situation last year, incidents that required the sheriff department’s involvement declined after the installation of an officer in the school, he said.
“Part of the school resource officer position over there is that they mentor people, and they sit them down and just have conversations with them and sometimes just let them vent,” Kirkpatrick said. “The fact that they are there every day now, or that an SRO was there every day now, seems to really have an effect.”
Lamoille North Supervisory Union Superintendent Catherine Gallagher agreed that a new student resource officer would remedy the issue.
A restorative approach
The high school, aided by the Lamoille Restorative Center, employs a restorative approach in matters of student discipline. The center is currently in its third year of working with the Lamoille North Supervisory Union school district.
“We are a restorative school, and we practice the restorative model as best we can,” principal Bethann Pirie said. “It really is dependent upon the situation and the engagement with restorative work. For every situation, it looks different.”
Pirie described the restorative process as “a lot of repair work.”
“When harm is done, it’s about figuring out how that repair work happens, and then supporting whoever is involved through the process and providing them with the tools that they need to close that loop,” she said.
Pirie also acknowledged that ambient stress of the ongoing pandemic and other issues could be contributing to these incidents.
“There’s added stress here, there’s no way that I could deny that there is, but our goal is always the same. It is to support our community and our students every day and regardless of the stress, that’s what we’re going to do. Our teachers are doing an incredible job with that,” she said.
The restorative center works to “incorporate restorative practices into their school communities and is making great progress, particularly at the high school and middle school and tech center campuses,” according to Heather Hobart, the center’s executive director.
Pirie said she couldn’t comment on how the restorative approach differed from past approaches to discipline as she was relatively new to the Lamoille North school district and had only experienced its most recent method.
“Even if there was just one (incident), it’s a concern,” she said. “One of our top priorities is to keep our school safe and welcoming and that is where our energy and focus should always be.”
According to Kirkpatrick, a juvenile arrested for assault, for example, will generally be referred to a restorative justice board that will then recommend certain requirements be met by the offender based on the crime committed.
If the juvenile offender meets the requirements of the restorative process, they may not suffer the kind of consequences an adult offender would face.
Kirkpatrick gave the example of a juvenile accused of driving under the influence. If the driver met the conditions of the restorative justice board, they would not lose their license and would face much less severe consequences.
