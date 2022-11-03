“Basically, I don’t want the rats to eat me.”
This bluntly honest sentiment was how Cambridge resident Liam McKone summed up his reasons for wanting to get involved with HomeShare Vermont, a shared housing organization that looks to help both those who want to age in place and those facing a tight housing market.
McKone, 85, has found himself in that place many seniors encounter: As he gets older, he’s developed some health problems, not to the point where can’t live on his own, but troublesome enough that he could use a bit of companionship and help at his mountainside home.
He tried an assisted living facility, but after he watched his neighbors catch and, in some cases, die after contracting COVID-19 before vaccines became available, he retreated to his home in the hills where he thought it safer. He could benefit, however, from a living situation with someone who’s a little more than a roommate but not quite an at-home caregiver.
After hearing about HomeShare, he attended an informational meeting conducted by outreach specialist Ric Cengeri at the Varnum Memorial Library in Jeffersonville to learn more.
HomeShare offers a solution to Vermonters like McKone by bringing together homeowners who need a little extra help and people willing to offer that help for an affordable place to live.
Not all homeowners in need are older adults. Some are living with disabilities, may have lost a husband or wife, or some other unique situation that requires companionship. The average age of those who share their home is 72, while the average age of guests is 51, but the age of those who share their home has ranged from 27 to 98.
In the organization’s 40-year history, the longest home sharing arrangement has lasted 17 years.
A breakdown of services provided by HomeShare participants found that simply keeping a homeowner company was a service provided by nearly 60 percent of them — a “just in case” presence — and help with yard work and snow removal the second and third most-provided services.
In return, HomeShare guests paid an average rent of just $323. The more services required by guests, the lower the rent. Guests are guaranteed a private room along with the shared living space.
The organization provides benefits to the community beyond the two who are coupled, Cengeri said in his presentation, by providing very affordable housing to those in need, and assistance to the aging and others who need it.
The organization takes a small match fee adjusted for income in the transaction, but also receives money from individual donors, charities and the government.
HomeShare matches guests and homeowners together by analyzing their compatibility in a process case manager Anne Farley likened at one point to dating, but a little more stringent as background checks are required.
“We help the two parties that are going to be living together figure out what works for both of them, exchange-of-services-wise, and then we have a written agreement that we draft up with both of them and a two-week trial that happens prior to a longer-term match,” she said.
A majority of those who try out HomeShare end up sticking with it for an extended period, and Farley would know. As a 30-year-old student, she lived in the mother-in-law studio apartment on the property of a 72-year-old woman, an artist who also had type-1 diabetes.
Along with twice-daily check-ins, Farley helped when the woman experienced spells of low blood sugar and needed assistance. In return, Farley had affordable housing while she took college classes.
“It enabled me to take the classes without incurring any debt, which is really nice,” she said. “It was a win-win. We had a great, great experience.”
In their presentation, Cengeri and Farley were clear that HomeShare is not a short-term rental. It’s not a substitute for in-home health care for those who require it, and it’s not emergency housing for those in desperate need.
Though the organization isn’t new, it offers another option for homeowners and renters looking for solutions amid the swirl of housing, affordability and health care crises.
“The cost of living in Vermont is not going down,” Farley said. “It’s only going to keep going up. Doing short-term rentals like Airbnb is not for everybody, and you don’t get the bonuses that you get with HomeShare, where there’s a relationship and you get help out of it. It can also help put some money into the pocket of a homeowner who perhaps needs to pay property taxes or pay for groceries.”
