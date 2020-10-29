The number of students learning in the six Lamoille North Supervisory Union towns this year appears to be on par with last year’s population.
Exactly where, and how, those students are receiving their education is a bit less clear.
About 1,848 students attend grades pre-K-12 currently, both remotely and in person, at the district’s five elementary schools, Lamoille Union Middle and High schools and the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center.
While that number looks lower than the 1,972 mid-November figure for 2019, it doesn’t take into account one group of school-aged children — homeschoolers.
This year, with the COVID-19 pandemic, more parents have made the decision to homeschool their children rather than sending them back to school for in-person or school-run remote learning.
There were 158 children being homeschooled in the district as of Oct. 27.
Lamoille North Supervisory Union Superintendent Cat Gallagher didn’t have concrete figures for last year, but she conservatively estimated that the figure of 158 is easily double the number of children homeschooled in the district in a typical year. In a normal year, when many more of those students would be attending regular school, Lamoille North’s total enrollment would again come in at just about 2,000 students.
Even so, Gallagher said the number of students enrolled in Lamoille North schools changes from day-to-day.
She said that’s because some parents decide homeschooling isn’t for them, or decide to give it a try in the middle of the school year and then change their mind and send kids back to school.
“We have three times the number of parents who are homeschooling,” this year compared to an average year, Gallagher said, but “some are only doing it for a few days.”
Gallagher said that’s possible, and happens quite a bit, because there’s no lengthy, drawn-out process to re-enroll children if parents do decide to give homeschooling a try.
“The kids just go back to school if the parents decide they don’t want to homeschool anymore,” Gallagher said.
It’s been tough for her and her staff to get an accurate read on how many bodies are in chairs, or sitting at computers learning remotely from home, on a given day at each of their schools.
“It’s frustrating,” she said. “They’re in and out, all over the place. It makes it very difficult to create any sense of stability.”
She added that the number of children being homeschooled during a given week, or even on a given day, can vary wildly, with swings of up to almost 100 students at times.
All those homeschoolers make it look like Lamoille North’s numbers are down, but Gallagher and her staff actually think more people have moved into their district than left it since the last school year.
Enrollment by the numbers
Most of the apparent changes in enrollment at Lamoille North schools is at the elementary level, where homeschooling is more common.
“We have a lot of kids trying homeschooling at our elementary schools,” Gallagher said. “We don’t often find people who homeschool at middle and high school.”
All those homeschooled elementary students make for 2020 enrollment figures that look very different from 2019 enrollment figures at the district’s elementary schools.
Waterville Elementary School has the highest percentage of homeschooled children relative to its size. Current enrollment at the school sits at 66 students in grades pre-K-6. Last year, in mid-November, enrollment was 87 students, but at the end of September this year there were a total of 27 students who could have been attending Waterville Elementary but instead were being homeschooled.
Cambridge Elementary School and Johnson Elementary School also have high numbers of homeschooled children. Current enrollment at Cambridge this year is 306; last year it was 334, but at the end of September there were 37 Cambridge children being homeschooled. At Johnson, current enrollment is 246, down from 268 last year, but there were 41 children being homeschooled in that town at the end of September.
The instances of homeschooling are less prevalent at Eden Central School and Hyde Park Elementary School. Enrollment at Hyde Park is 196, down from 246 last year, but there are around 25 children being homeschooled in that town. Eden enrollment is currently 118; that’s down substantially from the 146 last year, and not entirely explained by the homeschooling phenomenon as there were only 13 homeschoolers in Eden in late September.
Lamoille North is a merged district, though, and Gallagher thinks the option of attending elementary schools in towns other than the one a student lives in could be accounting for lower enrollment figures at Eden and Hyde Park.
Steady for older students
The number of students being homeschooled in grades 7-12 in Lamoille North is substantially lower than those in elementary school, particularly when compared to the total student body of Lamoille Union Middle and High schools.
Current enrollment at the high school is 494, up a bit from 481 last year. At the middle school, enrollment is 292, up a tick from 281 in 2019. Gallagher said that, as of late September, only 18 high school students were being homeschooled in the district while 20 middle schoolers were.
Enrollment numbers at the final public school in the district, Green Mountain Technology and Career Center, are holding steady. Last year, fall enrollment was 129 students. This year, it’s 130.
