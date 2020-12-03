Lamoille County’s homeless shelter is back open — and obeying local zoning laws.
The Lamoille Community House, located in the village of Hyde Park, opened its doors for the first time this season on Friday afternoon, Nov. 27.
Although the shelter’s organizers and management had said as recently as last week that they would be opening for 24 hours a day, violating their current zoning permit that only allows the shelter to be open overnight, when the shelter did finally reopen Friday it was only for overnights.
Tenants are still required to go elsewhere during the day.
“The guests do have a place to go during the day right now, although this is only a temporary location,” Corey Perpall, the chair of the Lamoille Community House’s board of trustees, said on Tuesday.
The shelter had initially been scheduled to open on Sunday, Nov. 15, but new executive director Kim Anetsberger and other shelter leaders thought it was vital that the Lamoille Community House provide shelter 24 hours a day during the pandemic, keeping both the people staying there and the larger community safe and helping to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Late efforts to alter the zoning permit for the shelter weren’t completed ahead of the Nov. 15 opening date, and with leaders insisting that being open 24-hours a day was a priority, the shelter stayed shuttered as that date came and went.
For their part, village officials were adamant that they were bound to follow a set legal process laid out in state statute when altering a zoning permit; that process could have started much earlier but a complete application for the change wasn’t submitted until mid-November.
Village officials have also pointed out that there was nothing stopping the shelter from opening for overnight-only service while the change to 24-hour service is considered.
Eventually, after further efforts to resolve the issue failed, Anetsberger and her staff informed the village they planned to open 24 hours a day beginning on Nov. 27, in violation of their current permit.
But days later, Anetsberger, her board and Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux, the landlord for the shelter and its founder, backed down and will abide by local zoning regulations, with the caveat that they would find somewhere safe for tenants to go during the day.
On Tuesday Marcoux said that the search continues to find some place for people to go during the day. The shelter can only be home to 10 or so people with new COVID-19 safety protocols.
In the meantime, the shelter’s board is also asking Hyde Park’s development review board to hold an emergency hearing to consider the application to legally open the shelter 24 hours a day.
Following state statute, the development review board has scheduled a regular hearing on the application to change the shelter’s permit for Thursday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
“We want to be respectful of the board and at the same time help this very vulnerable population,” Perpall said about the decision to follow the current zoning guidelines, and the request for the emergency hearing.
“I think this is what we all want,” she added.
