Forest Hill Residential Care Home

The Forest Hill Residential Care Home is set to become the new and expanded Lamoille Community House.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

In a transaction made along the fault lines of the social safety net, Lamoille County will double the number of beds for homeless people and lose the same number of assisted living beds for aging Vermonters following Lamoille Community House’s purchase of the Forest Hill Residential Care Home in Hyde Park.

The new homeless shelter will now be able to serve 21 people at a time, nearly doubling the shelter’s current capacity, and will be available all year; the current shelter only operates during the winter season.

