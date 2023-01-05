A massive winter storm that caused blizzards, hurricane-strength winds and rapid deep freezes across the nation ahead of the Christmas holiday did not spare Lamoille County, as thousands of electric customers lost power, some for several days.
Winter Storm Elliott, deemed an extratropical cyclone by meteorologists, hit Vermont Dec. 23 with rain and high winds, snapping utility poles and felling trees across the region before temperatures plummeted overnight into Christmas Eve.
Johnson-based Vermont Electric Cooperative was particularly hard hit, with just over 34,000 of its roughly 38,000 customers in 75 northern Vermont towns seeing the power go off at one point during the storm, according to Andrea Cohen, the co-op’s manager of government affairs and public relations.
“Winter Storm Elliott has left its mark as a storm we will never forget,” co-op general manager Rebecca Towne said in a statement nearly a week after the storm hit, just after the utility restored power to the last customers without it.
The lights started going out for co-op customers before dawn on Dec. 23 and didn’t come back on for everyone until mid-day Dec. 28, according to Cohen.
She said high winds caused by Elliot on an otherwise balmy Friday — topping 130 mph at the top of Mt. Mansfield — caused such extensive tree and line damage that it delayed repair work, since it was too dangerous to dispatch line workers in bucket trucks. At one point, the co-op had help from nine different line crews, including some from New York and Massachusetts.
Towne acknowledged the hardships many customers faced during the holiday weekend.
“We appreciate our members who were patient, kind and supportive even as they were dealing with their own challenges,” she said. “Through it all we have been inspired and humbled by the teamwork, care for community, practicality and work ethic on constant display.”
Morrisville Water & Light had 75 separate outages, affecting about 1,200 of the utility’s 4,000-plus customers, according to general manager Scott Johnstone.
He said at one point early during the windstorm, it seemed like the utility had avoided the worst of things, and crews were thinking they’d have everything reconnected by the end of the day.
“But then, around 1 p.m. Friday (Dec. 23), it seemed like the roof was going to come off the building and our outage map just lit up like a Christmas tree,” Johnstone said, adding Morrisville crews got all their customers back online in the very early morning hours of Christmas Day.
“So, at least our guys were able to be headed home, in some sort of sleep-deprived status, for their morning celebrations with their kids and whatnot,” he said.
Stowe, situated between two mountain ranges, saw nearly 80 percent of the town lose power at one point, even shutting down Stowe Mountain Resort for an entire day.
Stowe Electric Department general manager Jackie Pratt described a chaotic scene as the heavy winds coming down off Mt. Mansfield and whipping through the valley snapped several utility poles and felled trees on wires. The damage was extensive enough that line workers had to take the long way when venturing out from the Moscow Road headquarters.
“At one point, we had trees and wires down across Route 100 both north and south of where Moscow Road hits it, so we couldn’t go out that way if we wanted to,” Pratt said.
Pratt said at one point around 3,500 customers were without power, out of 4,448 meters served by the utility. A large portion of that was from a transmission line that feeds, among others, Stowe Mountain Resort.
Elsewhere, the state’s largest electric utility, Green Mountain Power, which serves western Cambridge, had 52,900 customers without power at the peak of the outages.
Washington Electric Cooperative, which serves a slice of Elmore and several other rural communities, saw 5,000 of its 11,000 customers lose power. About 800 of them still were in the dark five days later, and the rural co-op didn’t get the last ones hooked back up until the afternoon of Dec. 29, almost a week after Elliot touched down.
Hardwick Electric Department spent most of the storm with customer outages hovering just below 500, but that figure spiked to 4,460 at one point, according to the outage tracking website vtoutages.org.
Meanwhile, for smaller village utilities like in Hyde Park and Johnson, the lights barely flickered. Hyde Park had only two outages, and one of them was the light department office, while none of the roughly 1,000 Johnson village electric customers lost power, including Northern Vermont University.
Johnson village manager Eric Bailey credited proactive brush cutting and tree removal from near village-owned power lines for helping keep the lights on.
“While that cannot happen without a bit of luck, luck only goes so far in such a storm,” Bailey said.
