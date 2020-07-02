St. Teresa’s Catholic Church is no more.
The iconic church, which stood in Hyde Park village for nearly 150 years, was torn down last week.
Workers from All Metals Recycling were on scene in Hyde Park for much of last week, demolishing the church, removing rubble and cleaning up the site of the former house of worship.
“Today is the last day,” Father Jon Schnobrich, the pastor for the parish that includes most of Lamoille County, said last Thursday.
Preliminary work to tear down the historic church began earlier this year when St. Teresa’s century-old bell was removed from the church tower. That bell is one of the pieces of the church that will be saved and could find a home in a new Catholic church somewhere in Lamoille County if one is ultimately built.
A new house of worship, whether that be an entirely new building or a renovated one, is one of the main reasons parish leaders decided to demolish St. Teresa’s. The church and its adjoining parish hall have been listed for sale for several years, and the profits from a sale would go toward building a new church for the parish, or renovating the existing church and campus at the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morristown.
But parish staff claim that the decaying St. Teresa’s needed a major overhaul, which was bringing down the price tag for the Hyde Park lot and scaring off potential buyers.
“The church, in its final condition, was a deterrent for the interested parties,” Schnobrich said. “Obviously a lot of people don’t feel great about taking down a church, but it’s my responsibility to make the lot as attractive as possible.”
After a final goodbye ceremony on May 31, demolition began in early June and culminated last week, leaving an empty lot at the end of Hyde Park village.
Interest in the St. Teresa’s lots – the parish hall sits across the street from the lot where the actual church once stood – has already spiked, Schnobrich said, with several showings last week that seem to have already validated the decision to take the church down.
What could have been
St. Teresa’s may now be gone for good, but there were attempts to save it before it was demolished. Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux, whose family helped build the church just after the Civil War, nearly purchased it.
“I’ve moved on,” Marcoux said last week, but admitted that “for several years we had an interest in that property.”
He said that the sheriff’s department nearly purchased the land and buildings in 2019. The parish hall would have made an excellent training building, Marcoux said, and he had several other uses in mind for the two buildings.
“We’ve run out of space here,” Marcoux said about the department’s headquarters on the other end of Hyde Park village.
Marcoux even had local contractor Donald Blake look the church building over, and “he thought the foundation, the bones, were in good shape, so we’d have had a good base to work from,” for any renovations, Marcoux said.
That finding goes counter to what church officials have said, as they’ve claimed that a faulty foundation was one of the major problems with the building. Those claims, and the possibility of pricey renovations, didn’t stop Marcoux from making an offer on behalf of the department.
“We actually had a purchase agreement,” with Father Francis Prive, the long-time leader of the parish who retired last June, Marcoux said.
Anyone who did purchase St. Teresa’s before it was torn down likely could have gotten some aid to refurbish the building, too. Hyde Park is a designated village center, explained Seth Jensen at the Lamoille County Planning Commission, so someone who purchased the church buildings and grounds could have taken advantage of the tax credits and special grants that come with owning an historic building in Vermont’s downtowns and village centers.
“It might be too late for St. Teresa’s at this point,” Jensen said, but anyone who owns an historic building should look for aid like that when thinking of refurbishing them.
“It’s possible costs could be a lot lower than people expect.”
Marcoux admits he didn’t act on that initial purchase agreement quickly enough, and when Prive retired it went by the wayside.
Marcoux initially offered $250,000, and again in 2019, when the asking price was still $295,000, but soon the parish upped the price to $340,000, which is what the parcel was appraised for several years ago.
“We decided it was not in the best interests of the department to pay that much money for it,” he said.
The 2.25 acre-parcel is now listed at $345,000.
Marcoux had formed an advisory committee to ensure he wasn’t the only one negotiating the purchase of the building, and to keep himself from overpaying for a church that contained the history of his family and Hyde park itself. Ultimately, that advisory committee helped him walk away from the purchase.
“I’d been involved with that church since I was a little boy,” Marcoux said, and it would have been nice to preserve that piece of Hyde Park’s history.
“It just didn’t work out, but that’s the way it works in business sometimes,” he said. He’s not ruling out the idea of buying the land in the future.
“Maybe down the road, it’s just unfortunate that the church itself had to be torn down,” Marcoux said.
Moving ahead
Schnobrich reiterated that the decision to tear down St. Teresa’s was not one he undertook lightly.
“We’re just trying to be prudent with what we have and serve the entire community with greater purpose going forward,” he said. He hopes the ceremony there on May 31 helped former Hyde Park parishioners say goodbye to the old building.
“People were telling stories, a couple who were married there walked down the aisle one more time,” Schnobrich said. “I think it was helpful. Even though it’s hard and painful, it’s good to say goodbye.”
He said St. Teresa’s 500-pound church bell, which was cast in Baltimore in 1904, is already in dry storage and should be incorporated into the parish’s new home in the future.
“When you close your eyes and imagine the sound of a church bell, this is it,” Schnobrich said. “It’s beautiful, it’s in great shape, we’re looking forward to using it in the future.”
Whenever it’s built the new home for many of Lamoille County’s Catholics — Schnobrich said the new or renovated church will serve as the base for a parish that includes Eden, Hyde Park, Johnson, Morrisville and Wolcott — will have the spirit of St. Teresa’s in it with the bell there.
Now, he’s hopeful that the sale of the Hyde Park property can jump-start the process of creating that new home for the parish.
“The greater amount we can get for the property in Hyde Park, the less money we will have to raise toward renovating what we currently have in Morrisville or building something brand new,” he said.
