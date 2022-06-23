The members of Eden Congregational Church are looking to replace the roof on their historic house of worship, which dates to the 1860s and served a group of parishioners whose roots extended even farther back in time.
Steve and Jackie Schmelzer, members of the church that has long stood on North Road in Eden Mills, approached the town selectboard to see if it would use federal American Rescue Plan Act money to help replace the building’s metal shake roof.
The arrangement made sense to the Schmelzers. Apart from its historic status, the church bylaws are written so that the town would have first right of purchase in the event the congregation decided to sell the building.
After consulting the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, a municipal advocacy group, the selectboard declined to expend any federal money toward the replacement of the church roof. The league told the town that general governmental policies around the separation of church and state made this a “sticky prospect to venture into.”
The town opted to instead share information about alternative ways the church could raise funds for a new roof.
The last time the church asked the town for help replacing a leaky roof, the town agreed to provide funding, but that was over 100 years ago.
According to a history of the church compiled by former member Mrs. Chester Engle in 1959, the town footed half of the bill for a replacement roof for the church around 1900, when the structure was only about 40 years old but was in even more dire need of repair.
“Report has it the old roof leaked so badly that, at the funeral of a former member brought back to Eden Mills for burial, some of those attending the funeral were obliged to raise their umbrellas inside the church,” Engle wrote.
Schmelzer and her church were undeterred by the town turning them down. They received a quote to replace the current leaky covering with a steel screw-down roof, which will cost just over $24,000. The church received $5,000 from the Preservation Trust of Vermont, a nonprofit with a mission to preserve historic buildings, and another $5,000 has been raised by the church’s small congregation.
The church plans to continue its fundraising efforts and will hold a “raise the roof” concert sometime in the late summer.
Enduring faith
The Eden Congregational Church’s current structure dates to 1864, but the congregation that built it has its roots near the town’s beginnings at the dawn of the 19th century.
Though many of Eden’s earliest citizens were Calvinist Puritans, according to Engle’s history, a Methodist preacher named Wilbur Fisk swept through the settlement in 1823, winning converts and stirring up religious fervor.
These Methodists constructed the first church edifice in 1834 for $2,000; about 30 years later, the current structure was built.
Congruently, a Congressional following grew in Eden alongside other branches of protestant faiths and made use of the Methodist church. Formed in 1812, the Congregationalists weathered many storms in the form of inconsistent leadership and population fluctuations throughout the century.
First, the trend westward among pioneer types depleted the small group in the 1840s. While the Civil War drew the men south to battle, the Eden church seems to have not just maintained but drew a higher headcount due to the uncertainty and violence of the times. It was in this period of intensifying faith the current church structure was established.
An ebb and flow in the Congregationalists’ general numbers and enthusiasm followed the war in the Eden area. Kept afloat by temporary reverends that tended multiple flocks and young student theologians, the church saw moments of near extinction followed by bursts of revitalization.
Renovations that cost the mighty sum of $500 around the same time the building’s roof was replaced in the early 1900s saw the Congregationalist church transformed into its current form, with a choir balcony removed and replaced with a dining area.
The church also brought on its first regular pastor at this time, C.H. Cooledge, who unfortunately died shortly after, but the trajectory of the church toward sustainability continued. In 1913, the church’s Dorcas Society raised another $500 to install a clock in the tower.
In 1940, the Congregationalists took on the deed to the Eden Mills church from the Methodists who originally built it, which was consecrated the following year in a service with representatives from both faiths.
Though Engle’s history concluded in the middle of the 20th century, the historic trend of dwindling numbers affected by shifts in population and employment in the Eden area seem to have continued.
The current congregation began holding services at the church after it laid fallow for a decade, reopening its doors on Easter 2013. The building is too expensive to heat during the winter months, so it’s used only from May through October. It was closed following the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but its worshippers have returned for monthly services.
According to Schmelzer, the May service saw 18 attendees, a slightly stronger attendance even than some of the church’s stronger periods, historically. Sunday worship services will continue through the summer at 11 a.m. on June 26, July 24, Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16.
Those interested in donating to the cause of a new roof for the Eden Congregational Church can be sent to P.O. Box 142 Eden, VT 05652.
