At his hilltop facility in Johnson, Alan McKnight looked out over stainless steel vats, one full and one still being filled, as a stream of maple sap trickled in, and the glistening pool rose higher.
After the second tub filled, it was filtered through the reverse osmosis system, concentrating the sap’s sugar content before being processed in the massive, gleaming boiler in the next room and ultimately ending up in a bottle of syrup bearing the McKnight Family Maple logo.
Alan and Catrina McKnight opened their family operation just four years ago after purchasing a piece of land once sugared by the Heath family. Before that, Alan McKnight spent 14 years harvesting and selling sap to sugaring operations throughout the county. Now, he’s the one buying sap from a harvester in Eden while he manages the lines on about 12,000 trees grown on 250 acres across five separate tracts of land.
McKnight, a carpenter by trade, used to have the winter and early mud season to manage his sap flows as work slowed down, but now he works the full operation while inundated with work as skilled labor has become scarcer and demand has spiked.
A series of tubes pumps a small fraction of the sap from his trees directly into the facility while the rest of the sap is collected and delivered by truck. Sensors above the sap vats alert McKnight as soon as they fill up and the sap is monitored through every step of his state-of-the-art system.
There is, of course, one stage of syrup production that McKnight can’t make more efficient: the flowing of sap through the maples caused by the warming days and cold nights that allow it to be collected in the first place.
“We’ve definitely turned to the technology side to help us,” McKnight said. “Our woods are all set up with vacuum sensors now, which allows us to fix our leaks, faster, more efficiently with less people. So, we do get the most out of it. That never used to be an option.”
Like other sugarers who run decent-sized operations, McKnight tried to capitalize on the odd thaws that pocked this past winter like potholes on a well-traveled road in mud season. He made his first draw on Feb. 15, the earliest ever. Drawing sap in these early, warm periods gave him a cushion as he battled the snowpack on his properties during the late, heavy March snows that impeded sap collection.
As of the first weekend of April, McKnight was at about a third of his expected yield, but still hoped the season would linger, thanks in part to that same snow, and allow him to finish the season strong.
But there’s no escaping that increasingly erratic weather patterns and a warming world have sugarers, like all agricultural producers, keeping one eye on shifting climate patterns.
“Until last year, we had never collected sap until, I think it was the last week of February,” McKnight said. “Now we’re beginning to turn our spouts on the first of February. Some people are doing it in January. It’s definitely getting earlier. Snow has been less. It does make you wonder.”
The good news is that the sap runs across his properties, which are as far from the McKnight’s Johnson home base as Elmore, have registered high sugar content, which will help him get the most out of this year’s crop.
The McKnights wholesale almost all their syrup in Morristown to Butternut Mountain Farm, which also happens to be one of the largest processors and distributors of maple syrup in the United States.
Open house weekends
Last year, Catrina McKnight pushed the family to join the many maple producers who hold open houses at their facilities, where their syrup, fresh from the production line, can be sold directly to consumers along with maple-frosted doughnuts, maple-flavored popcorn, maple cream, maple sugar and more, the so-called value-added products that help differentiate one maple producer from another. With the quality of Vermont maple syrup relatively consistent, it can be hard to differentiate one bottle from another.
Although Alan was reluctant to open the doors to the public while he was already neck deep in the demands of sugaring season, he eventually came around. It may be because McKnight Family Maple is a real family operation, assisted at its busiest time by just one paid employee and mostly kept afloat by the parents, with full-time jobs outside of sugaring, and their passel of children.
Some of those kids worked the sales table during the open house. One wanted to paint faces, so they set up a face-painting table. All of them, from oldest to youngest, played their part.
For Catrina, a longtime educator at Cambridge Elementary School, the open houses are more than just opportunities to capitalize on what they sell. It’s also about community and education. Multiple elementary school classes from schools across the region came to visit the McKnight operation in late March to get a first-hand look at a modern sugaring operation, and Catrina takes her role as an educator outside of the classroom just as seriously.
“All the children’s books I have about sugaring are all about buckets,” she said. “I cannot find in my research any modern-day children’s stories of modern-day sugaring operations. So, one of my goals — who the heck knows if it’ll ever happen — one of the things on my bucket list is to write a children’s book of a modern-day operation, because whenever kids come, I read them a story.”
In the recently built extension of the McKnight family’s quasi-industrial production facility, next to the table set out with crayons and papers for the kids, a small museum pays homage to a simpler sugaring past.
When Alan and Catrina McKnight, born and raised in Johnson and Jeffersonville, took over the land from the Heaths, who hadn’t sugared since the 1990s, they had to tear down the old sugarhouse, but they were careful to preserve boards that held records of seasonal yields and other important items.
At the same time visitors took in the McKnight’s modern operation, they could also learn about the industry’s roots and see a handheld auger, antique taps and a wooden runner that earlier maple sugarmakers relied upon.
As the family continues to expand their operation — the reverse osmosis system is struggling to keep up with their highly efficient boiler — they’re also hoping to expand their makeshift sugaring museum, preserving the tradition while pioneering the way forward.
