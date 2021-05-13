With guidance on Vermont graduations and proms released just in late April, Kelly Keefe, a special educator and faculty advisor for Lamoille Union High School’s prom, has found herself planning an event — which normally takes months — in the span of weeks.
Despite the pressure, there was an excitement in her voice when she discussed the event, which was canceled last year.
“The students are amazing, they’ve nailed what has to be done for the safety procedures. The COVID coordinator has been walking through this process with us the whole way along with the event’s facilities director,” Keene said. “It will be a masked prom, and it's going to be, we're fortunate, we're going to have a tented patio for our dancing and DJ.”
The prom planning committee chose an “enchanted garden” theme, an apt choice for the event which will be held at Boyden Valley Winery in Cambridge on the banks of the Lamoille River, allowing students the opportunity to bask in the early summer lushness of the Vermont countryside.
The event will provide a deserved respite after the challenges of a coronavirus school year.
Mindful that last year’s junior class missed out on planning and attending their prom, this year’s junior class invited the current senior class to collaborate with them on the planning committee.
The event’s title has been changed from “junior prom” to simply “prom” and each class will have its own homecoming court.
The strict adherence to designated pods that promote social distancing on school grounds meant a lack of in-school “promposals,” Keefe said, though she was aware of outdoor surprises. Despite the restrictions, eager students have already bought dresses and are prepared to dress as formally as they would any other year.
According to Keefe, guests outside the high school will be allowed to attend only if they can provide proof of full vaccination prior to May 22. There are also numerous secret surprises planned for the attendees.
“We got some cool things planned,” Keefe said. “But I can't tell you because then I'd have to kill you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.