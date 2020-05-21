Although Vermont schools have been closed since March 18, the school year didn’t end then.
But now, the countdown is on: Three weeks from today, June 11, is the last day of a very strange year in the Lamoille South school district.
Peoples Academy will hold some sort of graduation ceremony June 11, and Stowe High School seniors will graduate June 13. What a graduation will entail, with Vermont under a state of emergency though June 15, remains to be seen.
The state Agency of Education announced last week that in-person graduation ceremonies this year will not be allowed.
Gone are the large graduation gatherings with commencement speakers, tossing of caps and toggling of tassels, group hugs and photographs before kids and parents head out to countless graduation parties.
Replacing that will be some sort of celebration, with all of the social distancing measures that have become the norm over the past two months.
Lamoille North superintendent Tracy Wrend said while the district will provide “social and emotional supports” for all children, the seniors will be given particular preference.
“To celebrate in the ways that feel most comfortable to them,” Wrend said Monday.
An announcement to Peoples Academy parents, sent last week from the school, said faculty and staff, with input from Boosters and the Project Graduation committee, are working out the details.
Seniors were still able to purchase their caps and gowns.
One sartorial twist that will forever mark this year: Expect to see a whole lot of green and gold and green and white face masks for Peoples and Stowe.