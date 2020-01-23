Town Meeting Day is about five weeks away, when voters will elect members of their school and select boards and fill other offices.
Here’s a rundown on what’s happening.
Wolcott
Four of the five Wolcott School Board seats are open this year. Peter Burgess and Nell-Marie Rowland have resigned, and Gordon Young and vice-chair Rebecca Ventrice are up for re-election.
Another unplanned election is for town clerk and treasurer. Longtime town clerk Linda Martin is resigning after three decades on the job.
Two seats are open on the Wolcott Select Board, as terms of office are expiring for Eric Furs and Jennifer Holton-Clapp.
All elections are held from the floor at Wolcott’s town meeting, so candidates are not required to declare their intent to run before March 3.
Morristown
Three of the five seats on the Morristown Select Board are open, and one Morristown seat is open on the seven-member Lamoille South school board that oversees schools in Elmore, Morristown and Stowe.
All four seats will be filled in all-day balloting, and candidates must file petitions signed by at least 30 registered Morristown voters by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27.
On the select board, Chris Towne resigned effective Jan. 22, and terms are expiring for Judy Bickford and Eric Dodge. Town Clerk Sara Haskins said Bickford has already filed her candidate petition, and Dodge has been circulating his. Travis Douglass filed to run for Towne’s open seat.
The Morristown seat on the Lamoille South school board is now held by Karen Cleary, who chose not to seek re-election. Haskins had not received a petition from any school board candidates as of Wednesday.
Johnson
Johnson’s elections are decided by ballot voting, and candidates running for office must turn in petitions by Jan. 27 to get on the ballot. Petitions need the signatures of 5 percent of the town’s registered voters.
Two seats are open on the Johnson Select Board; they’re currently held by board chair Eric Osgood and Nat Kinney.
Three of Johnson’s representatives on the Lamoille North school board are also up for re-election: Bobbie Moulton, Katie Orost and Lauren Philie. Moulton and Orost have filed for re-election, and Allen Audette Jr. has filed to run for the school board
Town Clerk Rosemary Audibert is up for re-election as town clerk and treasurer and plans to run again.
Town Meeting Day in Johnson starts at 9 a.m. in the elementary school gym, and polls are open at the same spot from 9 to 7.
Hyde Park
Elections in Hyde Park are conducted by Australian ballot, and candidate petitions are due by Jan. 27.
Two seats are open on the Hyde Park Select Board. Incumbent Roland Boivin has already filed to run, as has a new candidate, Brian Shackett. The other incumbent, David Gagnier, had not turned in a petition as of last Thursday.
One of Hyde Park’s spots on the Lamoille North board is open this year. Incumbent Patty Hayford picked up a candidate petition, but hadn’t yet turned it in, said Town Clerk Kim Moulton.
Hyde Park’s town meeting is at Lamoille Union beginning at 9 a.m. Polls will be open at the same location from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Cambridge
All business except for the Lamoille North school budget is done from the floor on Town Meeting Day, according to town clerk Mark Schilling.
And since Cambridge still has its own elementary school district separate from Lamoille North, voters will have to fill or refill two school board seats. Heather Hobart and Jan Sander are up for re-election.
Two Cambridge representatives on the Lamoille North school board, Bill Sander and Mark Stebbins, are also up for re-election.
A year after the town expanded its select board to five members, two seats are open. They’re held by George Putnam and Cody Marsh.
Elmore
In Elmore, town business is voted on from the floor, including elections. No incumbents have indicated they won’t run again, according to town clerk and treasurer Sharon Draper. That includes her.
On the select board, chair Caroline DeVore is up for re-election, as are lister June McKinley, auditor Jane Nutting and cemetery commissioner Ted Keith.
Since Elmore is part of the Lamoille South school district, along with Morristown and Stowe, it will vote for school board representatives by Australian ballot. Three Lamoille South board seats are open, a Morristown seat being vacated by Karen Cleary and two Stowe seats held by Erica Loomis and Norm Williams, who are interested in running.
Eden
Elections in Eden are held from the floor each year. Terms are expiring for select board member Adam Degree and Lamoille North school board member David Whitcomb.
Town Clerk and Treasurer Candy Vear is also up for re-election and plans to run again. Road commissioner Ricky Morin, a member of the select board, is also up for re-election.
Town meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the Eden Central School gym.
Waterville
Two major municipal positions will be filled by votes from the floor at Town Meeting Day in Waterville. Town Clerk and Treasurer Nancy Larose plans to run for another one-year term, and the three-year term of select board member Arthur Tilton is also up.
Belvidere
Belvidere Town Clerk and Treasurer Cathy Mander-Adams is up for re-election. Also up for re-election are select board member Earl Domina Jr. and Belvidere’s representative on the Lamoille North board, Stephanie Sweet.
Elections are held from the floor in Belvidere.