Morristown officials have decided they need a bigger room to fit all the people who want to weigh in next week on proposed changes to the town’s zoning bylaws.
The selectboard’s public hearing on the proposed changes on Monday, Nov. 7 — regarding 30 sections of the town and village bylaws that are up for major and minor revisions — will be held at the Morristown VFW on Pleasant Street at 6 p.m.
At the most recent selectboard meeting town administrator Eric Dodge said more than 100 people attended a Sept. 27 planning council meeting at Copley Country Club, when the council approved the proposed bylaw changes and forwarded them on to the selectboard and village trustees for approval.
“This room is certainly not going to withstand that,” Dodge said, referring to the meeting room in the town offices.
Dodge added that the meeting at the VFW will not be held remotely.
“We do lose that option when we move from this room,” he said.
The trustees will hold their public hearing on the same proposed bylaw changes at a meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Both boards must approve the changes, and may nix any proposals, before they go into effect.
Among the changes that have garnered the most discussion include a major overhaul of the historic preservation section, a proposal to turn a section of Brooklyn Street into a high-density residential zone and requiring short-term rental properties outside the village to be owner-occupied.
The planning council has decided to piggyback its next meeting as part of the Nov. 7 public hearing instead of holding its regular scheduled meeting the next day.
That’s not the only future meeting of a different town body that will see planning council attendance. According to the minutes of the most recent council meeting, due to “language interpretation issues” at the development review board level, at least one person from the planning council should observe all future review board meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.