For two weeks in June, Hazen Union High School students immersed themselves in learning in some unexpected ways. It was a chance for students to explore a new subject or dive deeper into a subject that piqued their interest.
Seminars like Talking with Horses, Brook & Lake Fishing, First Aid/CPR, Pastry Making, Mountain Bike Mash-Up, and Green Thumb Gardening sparked students’ curiosity and opened new ways of thinking. Designed intentionally to bring students together across areas of interest rather than by grade level or curriculum track, J-Term was the catalyst for forging new connections between teachers and students. Students interested in environmental studies and the natural world explored the beauty of local geography, completing seven hikes throughout the Northeast Kingdom. Budding bike mechanics and biking enthusiasts rode area trails, worked on mechanic skills, and even made new trail signs for the Hardwick Trails. A few students who had never been exposed to biking learned to ride and enjoyed the thrill of trail riding with their friends and classmates for the very first time.
