Sara Haskins, the town clerk in Morristown, has earned the designation of certified municipal clerk, which is awarded by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks Inc.
The designation is given to those municipal clerks who complete demanding education requirements, and who have a record of significant contributions to their local government, their community and state.
The International Institute of Municipal Clerks, founded in 1947, has 14,000 members throughout the United States, Canada and 15 other countries, and the mission of this global non-profit corporation is to enhance the education opportunities and professional development of its membership.
