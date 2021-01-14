The Hardwick Yellow Barn project, which supporters predict will bring hundreds of jobs to the Northeast Kingdom, has won another federal grant.

The Northern Border Regional Commission has awarded the town of Hardwick $1 million toward the retrofit of a historic yellow building on Route 15 and an industrial facility planned next door.

“It’s great news, of course,” Town Manager Shaun Fielder said this week.

The $1 million is “being put toward our total cost to get to the start line of breaking ground,” he said.

The Yellow Barn project has been in the works for more than two years. Planners see it as a way to bring more tourism to the Northeast Kingdom and expand the town’s existing food- and agriculture-based economy.

Last November, two regional titans in the cheese industry confirmed they plan to become tenants of the new facility: Cabot Creamery and Jasper Hill Farm. The Center for an Agricultural Economy, also in Hardwick, will manage the site on a day-to-day basis.

Alison Low, a senior planner with the Northeastern Vermont Development Association, said project planners sought the $1 million grant because of a budget gap.

The price tag last fall had been about $8.6 million, but according to Low and Fielder, construction costs have since increased $1.3 million, an increase directly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s now expected to cost about $11.9 million, and construction is expected to begin in October.

In all, about $12.2 million has been drummed up from government and nonprofit awards, tenant investment and financing.

Cabot and Jasper Hill are expected to create between 50 and 60 jobs when the site opens. Planners estimate the project will result in 105 new local jobs within five years.

“We are hoping to make Hardwick a cheese destination,” Low said. “This is one of the last developable sites for industrial development in Hardwick, but it’s also in a critical location — it’s right on the (Lamoille Valley Rail Trail).”

Read more at VTDigger.org (Hardwick Yellow Barn project gets another $1 million).