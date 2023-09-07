Hardwick Trails

Many residents regularly walk, run, bike or ski the 10 kilometers of double track or 6 kilometers of single-track trails.

 Courtesy photo

Twenty years ago, the forest behind Hazen Union, until then a wonderland known only to a few, began a transformation into a multi-season, multi-use recreational community asset.

The Hardwick Trails Committee invites the community to turn out on Saturday, Sept. 9, to celebrate and experience the many ways these trails now serve the community.

“Cat in the Hat” StoryWalk

A Dr. Seuss’ “Cat in the Hat” StoryWalk will be part of the Hardwick Trails celebration Sept. 9.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.