Twenty years ago, the forest behind Hazen Union, until then a wonderland known only to a few, began a transformation into a multi-season, multi-use recreational community asset.
The Hardwick Trails Committee invites the community to turn out on Saturday, Sept. 9, to celebrate and experience the many ways these trails now serve the community.
Many residents regularly walk, run, bike or ski the 10 kilometers of double track or 6 kilometers of single-track trails. We welcome regular users to join us along the trails on the morning of Sept. 9 and to consider introducing a friend as well. For those seeking a bit more adventure, join one of the guides for either an introduction to mountain biking or, for experienced riders, a more vigorous tour. If interested, gather at the new kiosk at the back of the school parking lot at 10 a.m.
Marlene Clark was a devoted Hazen Union staff member for many years. The trails committee honored her by creating the Marlene Clark Fitness Loop in 2010. Six stretching and strengthening stations can be found along this trail. As part of the celebration, Michael Clark, Marlene’s son, will organize a fun run for participants to race against their own time predictions. A less time-sensitive option will also be available. Meet at the cabin at the edge of the woods behind Hazen at 9 a.m.
Other events
• Take the Dr. Seuss’ Cat in the Hat StoryWalk, courtesy of the Jeudevine Library, at 10 a.m.
• At 11 a.m., Alicia Benoit-Clark will lead a fairy house building adventure in the woods, bringing a touch of magic to our trails.
• A guided plant walk with naturalist Erin Rosenthal starts at 10 a.m., with a focus on the medicinal properties of plants.
• Adaptive Sports Partners will join the morning activities, bringing a wide variety of adaptive bikes for people to try.
• The Log Cabin, built by Hazen students in 1983, serves as a base for Hardwick Trails’ ski and snowshoe inventory and grooming equipment and will be open during the day.
Finally, at noon, Hardwick Trails will honor those who have been instrumental in its development. Those who will be honored include Wendell and Beverly Shepard, who played a pivotal role in the initial development of the trails, opening their land for use; Nancy Shepard and Al Cockrell, who serve on the trails committee and continue to be integral to the expansion of trail activities; and Judy Geer and Dick Dreissigacker, owners of the Craftsbury Outdoor Center, who often contribute equipment and labor for trail upkeep and repair; Beth LeCours, the Hardwick Elementary School art teacher who orchestrates the carving of thousands of pumpkins for the annual pumpkin walk; and the Prevot Family Foundation and Margie and Roger Prevot have contributed funds to update and expand our cross-country ski inventory and grooming equipment.
They’re here — the results of our annual 4393 Awards! Readers of our newspapers voted for their favorite restaurants, bars, ski shops, fitness pros, nonprofit organizations and so much more. We present this special section to our readers — both locals and visitors — and we hope you will enjoy it and refer to it throughout the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.