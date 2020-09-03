Hardwick is seeking community members interested in serving on the Hardwick Area Equity Committee.
The newly formed committee will be made up of Hardwick residents, with some consideration given to individuals living in nearby towns.
The role of the committee is to help the select board establish and implement a program to educate the community about marginalized people and to make recommendations to the board about how to work toward making Hardwick a more welcoming, inclusive and safe community.
Interested candidates should be familiar with and committed to the concept of equity, familiar with the relationship of dominant culture with marginalized communities, have a willingness to work for the benefit of the community to help develop town educational programs about equity, be able to assist the board in helping to realize the Hardwick Equity For All Resolution, and have the ability to discuss the work of the committee with citizens and community groups.
For information, contact Town Manager Shaun Fielder at shaun.fielder@hardwickvt.org. The Equity for All Resolution can be read at bit.ly/34LWfY8.
