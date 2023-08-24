Hardwick’s Yellow Barn

Hardwick’s Yellow Barn on the western edge of the village is getting a literal facelift. The iconic 4,762-square foot building, long the home to Greensboro Garage, is part of an $11.4 million project to develop a food business accelerator and will include preservation and renovation of the barn along with the construction of a new 25,000-square-foot building next door.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

Construction is beginning on the Hardwick Yellow Barn project, expected to give a boost to the Northeast Kingdom’s economy when it opens next spring.

“Yellow Barn will add much-needed commercial and retail space, providing a very positive impact in our rural town,” Eric Remick, chair of the Hardwick Selectboard, said.

