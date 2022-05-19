Meet the Town Manager gatherings in June are a chance to bring together Hardwick residents to enjoy food and friends, celebrate strengths and build a shared vision for Hardwick’s future.
David Upson, aka Opie, took over as town manager last September.
“I am looking forward to meeting folks in the community who I don’t know and speaking with those I haven’t spoken with since becoming town manager,” said Upson, who was raised in Hardwick. “In my opinion, it is important for the community to celebrate our successes and work together to address our challenges to become stronger and more resilient.”
The gatherings are a joint effort of the Hardwick Area Neighbor to Neighbor and the town.
Residents are welcome at any of the following meet and greets, all starting at 5:30 p.m., on June 6 at Atkins Field; June 15, Brochu pole barn on West Hill; June 20, Atkins Field; June 22, Mackville Pond; and June 27, East Hardwick Grange.
Each event will include a shared meal, including community contributions; time to hear from Upson about his background and vision for Hardwick; and an opportunity to discuss both what is good about living in Hardwick, what would improve life here for families, individuals and the town as a whole.
A primary goal of the gatherings is to hear from those who may not otherwise be heard. Ideas from these meetings will be documented to guide town leaders and community groups.
Hardwick Area Neighbor to Neighbor is a grassroots group founded at the beginning of the pandemic. Early on, the group set up an email and phone hot line based at Jeudevine Library, recruited residents to make and distribute over 3,000 masks and 250 hats, organized volunteers to respond to requests for help, and later hosted a virtual party to address a widespread sense of isolation.
Neighbor to Neighbor continues to share resource information on a weekly basis and respond to requests for support. Questions? Call 802-441-3301 or email hardwickneighbors@gmail.com.
