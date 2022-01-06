The towns of Johnson and Hardwick are recipients of AARP Winter Placemaking grants, a program that encourages public spaces and streets that are safe and accessible.
Each community received a $4,000 grant.
“When winter sets in, the temperature drops and days grow darker it’s easy to forget the important role that our public spaces play,” said Kelly Stoddard-Poor of AARP Vermont. “This is when isolation is at its highest among older adults. By investing in vibrant, inclusive public spaces we can help reduce social isolation.”
In Johnson, the money will be used to improve community access to Legion Field during the winter months with the incorporation of public art, lighting at the ice rink, a winter art walk and a winter equipment loaning library.
Hardwick will wrap and light 15 lamp posts and six trees to enhance pedestrian safety and support economic vibrancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.