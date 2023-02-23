The town of Hardwick is officially a designated downtown, joining 23 other towns across the state in the Department of Housing and Community Development’s downtown program.

A downtown designation helps to support local efforts to restore historic buildings, improve housing, design walkable communities, and encourage economic development by incentivizing public and private investments in Vermont’s civic centers and development-ready areas.

