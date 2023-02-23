The town of Hardwick is officially a designated downtown, joining 23 other towns across the state in the Department of Housing and Community Development’s downtown program.
A downtown designation helps to support local efforts to restore historic buildings, improve housing, design walkable communities, and encourage economic development by incentivizing public and private investments in Vermont’s civic centers and development-ready areas.
Vermont’s state designation programs also provide incentives, align policies and give communities the technical assistance needed to encourage new development and redevelopment in Vermont’s compact, designated areas.
“People often remind me as I travel across the state how important and valuable these designations are for proactive planning and community development,” said Josh Hanford housing and community development commissioner. “They nudge local action, extend important funding incentives and unlock regulatory benefits that make placemaking, streetscaping and new homes possible.”
Hardwick was originally designated a Village Center in 2003.
The newly established Hardwick Downtown Partnership will work with the town, business owners and other partners to support community vitality and create opportunities for future development and improvements to existing infrastructure and public spaces.
“Hardwick has been working for some time to achieve this goal and we are grateful for the encouragement that we received,” said Shari Cornish of the Hardwick Downtown Partnership and selectboard chair. “The resources and opportunities that this designation offers will support our continued community planning and development.”
